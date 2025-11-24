How to watch today's Austria U17 vs Italy U17 World Cup U17 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fresh off a gritty win over Burkina Faso, Italy's U17s are gearing up for a high-pressure World Cup semifinal showdown with Austria.

The young Azzurrini have stormed into the final four for the first time in 38 years, edging Burkina Faso 1-0 to punch their ticket. Their run in Qatar has been nothing short of sensational. Italy have blown past every opponent in their path, toppling Qatar, Bolivia, South Africa, Czechia and Uzbekistan while racking up 13 goals and allowing only three.

This squad has shown real cutting edge, impressive balance and a handful of standout talents who have taken the tournament by the scruff of the neck. Now, with momentum on their side, Italy head into the semis believing they can keep this remarkable ride going.

Team news & squads

Austria U17 team news

Austria marched into the U17 World Cup semifinals with a perfect six wins from six, outlasting Japan in a tense, nerve-jangling quarterfinal to book a blockbuster clash with Italy.

After an action-packed first half where both sides flirted with the opener, Austria finally cracked it early in the second period thanks to a brilliant curling strike from Johannes Moser, his sixth goal of a dazzling tournament. Hasan Deshishku nearly doubled the lead soon after, only to be denied by a spectacular stop from Shuji Muramatsu.

Japan refused to fade quietly. Substitute Minato Yoshida flashed a header just over the bar, while Hiroto Asada forced a sharp save from Austrian keeper Daniel Posch as the Samurai Blue pushed desperately for an equaliser.

Italy U17 team news

A late strike from Thomas Campaniello proved the knockout blow as Italy edged past a spirited Burkina Faso side to book their semifinal date with Austria.

The Stallions carved out the better early chances, with the lively Mohamed Zongo rattling the crossbar from distance before thundering another effort off the post after a sharp reaction save from Alessandro Longoni.

Italy rode out the storm and thought they’d broken through when Luca Reggiani tucked home from close range, only for the celebrations to be cut short by the offside flag. Burkina Faso weren't as fortunate moments later. A misplaced goal-kick from Rahim Ouattara dropped straight to Campaniello, who sliced through two defenders and hammered in the winner to send the Azzurrini into the last four.

