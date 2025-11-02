How to watch today's Austin vs Los Angeles FC MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Austin FC returns to Q2 Stadium on Sunday night for just the third MLS Cup Playoff home match in club history.

The Verde and Black take on LAFC in Game 2 of their Round One Best-of-3 series and must win to keep their postseason hopes alive and send things to a deciding Game 3.

Austin fell 2-1 in Game 1 at BMO Stadium but showed plenty of resilience. Despite the loss, they kept LAFC’s headline attackers Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga quiet, with both goals for the hosts coming from unlucky deflections off Austin defenders.

LAFC now holds the advantage and will look to close out the series in Austin. If Austin forces a Game 3, the winner-take-all match would be staged back in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 8. Steve Cherundolo's squad has been strong on the road all year, picking up 25 points from 17 away fixtures. One of their few road defeats, however, came at Q2 Stadium on October 12.

The winner in Game 1 came from Nathan Ordaz, who tallied his first postseason goal. The match also marked playoff debuts for Mathieu Choiniere, Marco Delgado, Son Heung-min, Jailson, Ryan Porteous, and Nkosi Burgess for the Black and Gold.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the match between Austin FC and Los Angeles FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass. Further streaming options are also available on Fubo, FS1, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream, and Sling.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff Q2 Stadium

The MLS match between Austin FC and Los Angeles FC will be played at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm PT / 8:45 pm ET on Sunday, November 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Austin FC team news

Austin enters this must-win evening short-handed. Brandon Vazquez remains sidelined with a knee issue and Diego Rubio continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Jon Gallagher equalized in the first meeting just past the hour mark after an early own goal from Brendan Hines-Ike put Austin behind, though the late push was not enough to change the final outcome.

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC is also dealing with injury concerns. Aaron Long is out with an Achilles problem, Igor Jesus is unavailable due to a knee injury, Odin Thiago Holm is nursing a leg issue and Lorenzo Dellavalle is sidelined with a cruciate ligament tear.

