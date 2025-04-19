How to watch today's Austin vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Austin FC and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a meeting of two Western Conference clubs charting very different courses this season, Austin FC (5th in Western Conference, 13 points) plays host to LA Galaxy (14th in Western Conference, 3 points) in their ninth MLS fixture at Q2 Stadium this weekend.

Austin had been rock-solid defensively through the early part of the campaign, conceding just three goals in their opening seven games while goalkeeper Brad Stuver notched four clean sheets. However, that resilience was shattered in last weekend’s 5-1 humbling at the hands of Brian White and the Vancouver Whitecaps, with White bagging an astonishing four goals at BC Place.

LA Galaxy, meanwhile, entered the contest still hunting their first victory of the regular season—a surprising plight for the reigning MLS Cup holders. They did manage to salvage a 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo in their previous outing, courtesy of a brilliant Diego Fagundez free-kick. The veteran midfielder's strike not only secured a point but also marked his 150th regular-season goal contribution.

Austin FC vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Q2 Stadium

The MLS match between Austin and LA Galaxy will be played at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

It will kick off at 10:45 am PT / 1:45 pm ET on Saturday, April 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Austin FC team news

Austin were without experienced duo Mikkel Desler and Diego Rubio, both sidelined due to lingering hamstring issues. Still, Stuver’s recent form between the posts offered a measure of optimism for the hosts.

The Verde & Black hoped their heavy defeat in Vancouver would prove to be a blip, and with USMNT forward Brandon Vazquez and club-record signing Myrto Uzuni leading the line, they looked to bounce back against an LA side that had already conceded 15 goals—the third-highest tally in the league.

LA Galaxy team news

The visitors, however, were far from full strength last time out. Marco Reus remained out with a knee injury, while Maya Yoshida missed out due to a hamstring problem. Additionally, midfield orchestrator Riqui Puig was unavailable as he continued his recovery from an ACL injury.

