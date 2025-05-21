How to watch today's Austin vs Houston Dynamo US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Austin FC and Houston Dynamo FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 throws up a fiery all-Texas clash on Wednesday night as Austin FC welcomes Houston Dynamo FC to Q2 Stadium. With a spot in the quarterfinals on the line, this in-state rivalry is set to deliver fireworks.

Austin FC returns to Open Cup action after edging past El Paso Locomotive FC in a thrilling 3-2 comeback on May 7. That win keeps their dream alive of lifting U.S. soccer's oldest trophy—and with it, punching a ticket to next season’s Concacaf Champions Cup. To get there, they’ll need to string together four more wins. So far, their knockout record in cup play stands at four wins and four losses across eight ties.

Victory on Wednesday would mark a first-ever trip to the Open Cup quarterfinals for Austin, with the next stage scheduled for July 8 or 9, against an opponent yet to be revealed.

Houston, meanwhile, has hit their stride after a shaky start to the season. The Dynamo have won three of their last four, including a solid performance against Phoenix Rising FC in the previous round of the Cup. They also dispatched FC Dallas 2-0 last weekend in league action, with Jack McGlynn once again making his mark on the scoresheet.

How to watch Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the US Open Cup match between Austin FC and Houston Dynamo FC will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo FC kick-off time

The US Open Cup match between Austin FC and Houston Dynamo FC will be played at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

It will kick off at 6:00 pm PT/ 9:00 pm ET on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Austin FC team news

Austin will be without three key names heading into the U.S. Open Cup showdown. Mikkel Desler remains sidelined with a muscle issue that’s kept the 30-year-old right-back out since early March, missing a dozen matches.

Daniel Pereira is also unavailable as he continues to nurse a hip problem picked up in late April, while winger Robert Taylor is dealing with a muscle injury of his own, having sat out the last three games.

For Austin, Brandon Vazquez (two goals and an assist) and Owen Wolff (two assists) were pivotal in their fightback win against El Paso, and the home crowd will be hoping the duo can shine once again under the Q2 lights.

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Houston's injury list is far lengthier, with several long-term absentees. Nelson Quinones has been out since February 2024 with a knee injury, racking up a staggering 59 missed games.

Fellow winger Lawrence Ennali is recovering from a torn cruciate ligament sustained in September. Veteran goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell is dealing with a similar long-term knee issue, while defenders Erik Sviatchenko and Daniel Steres are both nursing recent leg injuries. Striker Ezequiel Ponce is a fresh concern after being ruled out with an undisclosed knock last week.

McGlynn, a rising star in the American midfield ranks, has been the spark for Houston in recent outings, and Austin's game plan will no doubt include limiting his influence in the middle of the park.

