How to watch today's Austin vs El Paso Locomotive US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Austin FC and El Paso Locomotive FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin FC's playoff fate in Major League Soccer won't be sealed for another few months, but their first true knockout challenge of the year arrives Wednesday night in the U.S. Open Cup.

After sitting out last year's edition, opting instead to field their second team, Austin FC is back in the domestic cup spotlight, set to host El Paso Locomotive FC at Q2 Stadium in a Round of 32 clash. It'll mark a historic moment for El Paso, who are facing MLS opposition in a competitive fixture for the very first time.

The Verde and Black come into this one with a mixed bag of results in league play, five wins, five losses, and one draw, placing them sixth in the Western Conference. However, their recent form is concerning, with three defeats in their last four and a current two-game losing streak suggesting confidence may be wavering.

On the other hand, El Paso is enjoying a brighter patch. They cruised to a convincing 3-0 victory over New Mexico United last weekend in the 20th edition of the Derby Del Camino Real, showcasing sharp finishing and solid organization.

Austin FC vs El Paso Locomotive FC kick-off time

The US Open Cup match between Austin FC and El Paso Locomotive FC will be played at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Wednesday, May 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Austin FC team news

The Verde & Black won't be short on tournament know-how either. Three squad members—Diego Rubio, Brandon Vazquez, and Ilie Sanchez—have all hoisted the U.S. Open Cup before, with Sanchez doing it twice, including last year. Their big-game pedigree could prove crucial in guiding Austin through a tricky knockout tie.

Given how Minnesota United successfully stifled Austin on Saturday by sitting deep and conceding possession, don't be shocked if El Paso copies that blueprint. While the Locomotive may lack the firepower of their hosts on paper, they boast players with top-flight experience from both MLS and Liga MX.

The onus will be on Austin to break down what's likely to be a compact, disciplined setup, something they've struggled to do consistently this season. If they want to avoid an early exit, the hosts will need to sharpen up in the final third and convert pressure into goals.

El Paso Locomotive FC team news

Meanwhile, El Paso Locomotive FC enters this contest sitting fourth in the USL Championship Western Conference with a 3-3-2 record. If there's one thing El Paso's season hasn't lacked, it's goals, both for and against. They've bagged 15, tied for the league's best, but shipped 13, the fourth-highest tally conceded.

Up top, Wilmer Cabrera Jr. has been the standout figure, notching six goals in just eight appearances. Supporting him are Amando Moreno, the El Salvador international who's chipped in with three goals and two assists, and Gabriel Torres, who's been pulling the strings with one goal and three assists.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

