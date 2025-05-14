How to watch today's Austin vs Atlanta United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Austin FC and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin and Atlanta United face off at Q2 Stadium on Wednesday in a crucial MLS midweek fixture.

Both teams are struggling for form: Austin FC have lost three straight and sit 18th in the combined table, while Atlanta United are winless in their last six and only two places above the bottom.

With both sides desperate to reverse their fortunes, this encounter could prove pivotal in shaping their seasons.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Austin FC vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Austin FC vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Q2 Stadium

The match will be played at Q2 Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Austin FC team news

Austin FC will be without Daniel Pereira and Mikkel Desler, both sidelined due to injuries. Brandon Vazquez, who has scored three goals this season, remains the main attacking threat, but the team has struggled in front of goal, netting just eight times in 12 matches-one of the lowest tallies in MLS.

Despite a poor recent run, Austin have been more competitive at home, posting a 3-2-1 home record so far this season. No suspensions are reported, so head coach Josh Wolff is expected to stick with his core lineup as he looks to spark a turnaround.

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United’s injury list remains a concern. Stian Gregersen, Derrick Williams, and Tristan Muyumba are all out, weakening the defense and midfield.

Leading scorer Emmanuel Latte Lath is also unavailable, forcing coach Ronny Deila to turn to Jamal Thiaré up front. The squad’s depth will be tested, especially in central defense, where Luis Abram, Noah Cobb, and Efraín Morales are likely to feature. No new suspensions have been reported beyond Latte Lath’s absence.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

AUS Last match ATL 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Atlanta United 0 - 3 Austin FC 3 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links