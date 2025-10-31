How to watch today's Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Borussia Dortmundwill be aiming to snap their recent skid against Augsburg when they make the trip to the WWK Arena on Friday night for what promises to be a fiery Bundesliga encounter.

Augsburg’s league form hit rock bottom last weekend. Sandro Wagner's side were blown away 6-0 by RB Leipzig, conceding three goals before most fans had settled into their seats. The Fuggerstädter have now lost three of their four home matches this season and sit precariously in 15th, looking nervously over their shoulders at the drop zone.

Dortmund, meanwhile, found a much-needed lift. After two straight league games without a win, Maximilian Beier delivered a dramatic stoppage-time winner against newly promoted Koln to steady the ship. Even so, Die Schwarzgelben already trail Bayern Munich by seven points in the title race, meaning there’s little margin for error here.

The Bundesliga match between Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund will be played at WWK Arena in Augsburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Friday, October 31, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 6 J. Gouweleeuw Injuries and Suspensions 16 J. Duranville

Augsburg team news

On the selection front, Augsburg center-back Keven Schlotterbeck has barely featured in recent weeks, logging just a few late minutes since the international break. That makes him unlikely to line up opposite his younger brother Nico Schlotterbeck, who has re-established himself as a consistent starter for Dortmund after returning from a knee issue.

Augsburg will also continue to be without captain Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, sidelined through a knee problem that has kept him out for six matches. Up front, Alexis Claude-Maurice has been leading the line, but with his last Bundesliga goal dating back to February, youngster Mert Komur could be given a chance now that he's recovered from illness.

Borussia Dortmund team news

For Dortmund, there was good news midweek as Aaron Anselmino returned to action in the DFB-Pokal win over Eintracht Frankfurt. However, Emre Can and Julien Duranville are still on the mend, though the latter has recently returned to training after a shoulder setback.

All eyes will again be on Serhou Guirassy, who is desperate to snap his league goal drought, he hasn't found the net domestically since mid-September. Jobe Bellingham impressed in Tuesday’s cup tie, but he's still expected to start on the bench having not started a Bundesliga match since August. The same applies to Julian Brandt, who scored against Frankfurt but is likely to rotate out again, having been eased back into league action.

