How to watch today's Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atletico de San Luis and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off a gritty 1-0 win on the road against León, Atlético San Luis will look to ride their momentum when they host a wounded Monterrey side at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium this Friday in Liga MX action.

It was late drama that sealed the deal for San Luis, as Joao Pedro popped up with the match-winner in the dying minutes to snatch all three points. On the flip side, things couldn’t have gone much worse for Rayados, who were handed a surprising 3-0 drubbing by Pachuca despite being the more threatening team for much of the opening half.

Monterrey, still basking in the afterglow of a respectable Club World Cup campaign, where they navigated the group stage unbeaten before falling to European powerhouse Dortmund in the round of 16, were brought back down to earth. A bicycle kick from Jesús "Tecatito" Corona rattled the post, and Gerardo Arteaga also struggled to leave his mark in a frustrating outing.

Pachuca, who also featured in the Club World Cup, covered Salomon Rondon's absence by bringing in another Venezuelan attacker from Cádiz, a move that paid off as he played a decisive role in tipping the scales in their favor.

Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Alfonso Lastras

The Liga MX match between Atletico San Luis and Monterrey will be played at Estadio Alfonso Lastras in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET on Friday, July 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico San Luis team news

San Luis head into their next clash with a clean bill of health, giving manager Guille Abascal the luxury of selecting his strongest possible XI, a timely boost as they look to keep Leon's attack at bay.

The only player sidelined is Fabrice Boli, who’s nursing a thigh issue, but with the rest of the squad ready to go, San Luis are primed to field a well-balanced and disciplined unit.

In goal, the ever-reliable Andres Sanchez will marshal things from the back, while the defense will lean on Miguel Garcia and veteran Julio Cesar Domínguez to lock down the wings. Eduardo Aguila is expected to hold the line centrally, anchoring a backline tasked with staying watertight against Leon's forward threats.

In midfield, Roman Torres and Oscar Macias will aim to dictate tempo and keep possession ticking over. Meanwhile, Rodrigo Dourado will operate as the midfield shield, breaking up León’s rhythm and plugging gaps ahead of the defense.

Monterrey team news

Monterrey are nursing a growing injury list as they prepare for their next outing, with several first-team regulars either ruled out or carrying knocks that could affect their availability. Midfielder Nelson Deossa is sidelined due to a foot injury, while Jordi Cortizo remains unavailable after picking up a muscle issue that's kept him off the pitch in recent weeks.

Veteran winger Lucas Ocampos and defensive stalwart Hector Moreno are both listed with physical discomfort, and while neither has been officially ruled out, their involvement remains in doubt as the medical staff monitor their fitness levels. Goalkeeper Esteban Andrada is also a question mark, with the club yet to disclose details on his condition, adding further uncertainty at the back.

In the long-term casualty ward, Carlos Salcedo continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury, with a potential return penciled in for early August. Meanwhile, Sergio Canales is also out with an undisclosed issue, with hopes he’ll be back sometime in July.

