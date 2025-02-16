How to watch today's Atletico San Luis vs Leon Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atletico de San Luis and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a strong run to the semi-finals in the last Apertura campaign, Atlético San Luis now finds itself in dire straits, having suffered five defeats in its last six outings in the Clausura. At this rate, a playoff berth seems like a long shot. However, despite León remaining unbeaten so far, Sunday's Liga MX showdown—the final match of the weekend—looks evenly poised in the eyes of oddsmakers.

That said, backing León could be a smart play, especially given their recent dominance in this fixture. They edged out San Luis 1-0 in their last two encounters, with the most recent clash at Estadio León decided by a solitary strike from Venezuelan forward Cadiz, who has cemented himself as the team’s attacking focal point. In their recent 3-3 draw with Toluca, Cadiz found the net in the 16th minute before turning provider, setting up the third goal to hand Echeverría a temporary lead.

With León collecting 16 points from a possible 19 in this Clausura, a postseason spot looks all but certain—a stark contrast to their surprise collapse under Eduardo Berizzo in the last Apertura, where they shockingly missed out on the playoffs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Atletico San Luis and Leon will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Atletico San Luis vs Leon kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Alfonso Lastras

The Liga MX match will be played at Estadio Alfonso Lastras in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT on Sunday, February 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico de San Luis team news

Atlético San Luis is struggling significantly as they prepare to face Club León. Currently sitting in second-to-last place in the league, San Luis has only managed to secure 3 points from their first six matches, with a particularly alarming defensive record that has seen them concede 10 goals over their last four games. The only positive for San Luis ahead of this game is that they appear to be at full strength.

Leon team news

Leon will be without midfielder Andrés Guardado, who is sidelined with a broken fibula sustained on November 7, 2024. His absence will be felt as he has been an influential figure in the midfield. The top scorer for Club León in the current season is striker Jhonder Cádiz, who has netted five goals in six games in the 2025 Liga MX Clausura.

