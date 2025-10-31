How to watch today's Atletico San Luis vs Juarez Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atlético de San Luis host Juárez on Friday at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez for a key Liga MX Apertura clash.

San Luis come into the match ranked 11th, while Juárez are just ahead in ninth, making this a pivotal fixture for mid-table positioning as both teams look to move into playoff contention. Recent head-to-head matches have been closely contested, with each side aiming to capitalize on league form and momentum.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico de San Luis vs Juarez kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Alfonso Lastras

The match will be played on Friday at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez, with kick-off at 11 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico de San Luis team news

San Luis have built a balanced squad around attacking options like Sebastien Lamonge and Oscar Macias.

They have scored five goals in their last two home games and will be hoping to challenge their opponents, who are above the hosts in the standings.

FC Juarez team news

Juárez’s squad features attacking threats Óscar Estupiñán and Angel Zaldívar.

Their last outing was a dramatic 4-4 draw with Puebla, showcasing their attacking potential but underlying defensive vulnerabilities. Juárez’s reliance on quick transitions and counterattacks is key, and their last five matches have produced eight goals, indicating open play and frequent chances for both sides.

