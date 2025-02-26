How to watch today's Atletico San Luis vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atletico San Luis and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas has a golden opportunity to climb the Liga MX Clausura 2025 standings and build momentum for the challenges ahead when they visit Atlético San Luis at Estadio Alfonso Lastras on Wednesday night.

Chivas still has unfinished business on the road, as they are yet to secure their first away points of the tournament. A positive result would not only boost their position in the table but also strengthen their confidence moving forward. In their last outing, El Rebano Sagrado staged a comeback to edge Pachuca 2-1 at Estadio Akron, showcasing impressive team chemistry. With that victory, Los Rojiblancos now sit on 11 points in Clausura 2025.

Meanwhile, Atletico San Luis endured another setback, falling 3-1 to Monterrey at the Steel Giant. Atleti finds themselves at the bottom of the table with just three points, making this a crucial match as they look to turn their fortunes around.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico San Luis vs Chivas kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Alfonso Lastras

The match will be played at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras in San Luis Potosi, Mexico on Wednesday, February 26, with kick-off at 10:05 PM ET or 8:05 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Atletico de San Luis team news

Atlético San Luis has managed just one win in the Clausura 2025, a lone triumph over Puebla. Vitor Ferreira and Juan Manuel Sanabria are crucial for disrupting opponents and initiating attacks.

Chivas team news

Guadalajara heads into this match fresh off a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Pachuca at Akron Stadium, with Alan Pulido and Luis Romo finding the net to propel them into tenth place with 11 points. However, the win came at a cost, as Miguel Tapias was sent off late in the game.

With Tapias suspended, Luis Rey is expected to slot into the back three. While the Tuzo academy graduate thrives as a full-back, he’s also comfortable in central defense, where he’ll need to step up as a leader. His role will be even more crucial given Gilberto Sepúlveda's inconsistency this season.

Defensively, Rey will be tasked with containing dangerous attacking threats like Brazilian duo Léo Bonatini and Vitinho Ferreira, along with Venezuelan winger Jhon Murillo. The coaching staff appears set on sticking with El Guti and Luis Romo in midfield, meaning Rubén González, the most natural defensive presence in the squad, will once again start on the bench.

Guadalajara will likely field the same winning XI, meaning former PSV Eindhoven man El Guti must take control in midfield to neutralize Rodrigo Dourado, Óscar Macías, and French playmaker Sébastien Salles-Lamonge, the key cogs in Atlético San Luis' attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links