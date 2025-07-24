How to watch today's Atletico Mineiro vs Bucaramanga Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Atletico MG and Bucaramanga, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Mineiro return to the Arena MRV on Thursday night looking to seal the deal against Atletico Bucaramanga in the Copa Sudamericana playoff second leg.

With a 1-0 win already in their back pocket from the first leg in Colombia, Alexi Stival's men will be determined to lock things down and punch their ticket to the Round of 16, where Argentine side Huracan lie in wait.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Bucaramanga online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico MG vs Bucaramanga kick-off time

The match will be played at Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Thursday, July 24, 2025, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Atletico MG team news

The hosts will be without Alan Franco, who saw red in the opening leg, while Cadu, Patrick Silva, and Tomas Cuello remain sidelined due to injury setbacks. Despite those absences, Mineiro still have firepower, with both Rony and Hulk netting twice in the competition so far, and they'll be eager to make their mark in front of the home crowd.

Bucaramanga team news

Bucaramanga, on the other hand, head to Belo Horizonte with a mountain to climb. The Colombian outfit won't have Bayron Duarte, who was dismissed in the dying minutes of the first leg.

There are no fresh injury concerns, but the pressure is on Luciano Pons, their top scorer in continental play with four goals, to deliver the goods and ignite a comeback.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CAM Last match BUC 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Bucaramanga 0 - 1 Atletico MG 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links