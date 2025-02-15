How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will be eager to get back on track in La Liga when they host Celta Vigo at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday evening.

Diego Simeone's side has put together an impressive season so far, entering Matchday 24 just a single point adrift of arch-rivals Real Madrid after battling to a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in last weekend's derby.

Despite their strong overall form, Los Rojiblancos have been a bit hit-or-miss in recent league outings, picking up just one win in their last four matches alongside two draws and a loss. That said, they have suffered only one defeat in their last 22 matches across all competitions, proving their resilience.

Celta Vigo, under Claudio Giraldez, have been an entertaining outfit over the past year, with their 23 La Liga matches this season producing a total of 71 goals. The Galician side sits comfortably in mid-table, showing a tendency for high-scoring affairs.

They head into this clash fresh from a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Real Betis, overturning a two-goal deficit at halftime thanks to strikes from Fran Beltrán, Javi Rodríguez, and Williot Swedberg, snapping a five-game winless streak in the process.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo (sign up for a free-trial), DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Riyadh Air Metropolitano

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT on Saturday, February 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 11 F. Cervi

23 H. Alvarez

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico are in excellent shape squad-wise, with no injury concerns to report. Robin Le Normand is back in contention after serving a suspension during the Madrid derby, though he may have to settle for a place on the bench. Head coach Diego Simeone is likely to stick with the same XI from the Bernabéu clash, meaning Nahuel Molina and Alexander Sørloth could remain in reserve.

Midfielder Conor Gallagher was left out entirely last weekend, failing to even make an appearance off the bench, suggesting that Samuel Lino will once again be trusted to patrol the left flank for Atleti.

Celta Vigo team news

On the other hand, the visitors welcome back Carl Starfelt and Ilaix Moriba from suspension, but they will be without Miguel Gutiérrez, who is sidelined with a groin issue. Franco Cervi and Unai Núñez also remain major doubts for the visitors.

Swedberg made a huge impact off the bench against Betis and is now in line for a starting role. Meanwhile, club icon Iago Aspas is back in the fold after a spell on the sidelines and could also be drafted into the XI as Giraldez prepares to shuffle his pack from last week's starting lineup.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links