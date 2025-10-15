How to watch today's Atletico Madrid Femenino vs Manchester United Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Manchester United Women are gearing up for their second group-stage showdown in the UEFA Champions League against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Marc Skinner's side have burst out of the gates this campaign, showing remarkable consistency across all competitions. The only blemish on their record came against Brann during the qualification rounds, a minor hiccup in what has otherwise been a flying start.

United opened their Champions League account with a gritty 1-0 win over Valerenga, secured by captain Maya Le Tissier's ice-cool penalty. That victory was followed by a statement performance in domestic play, a 4-1 comeback rout of Everton. Melvine Malard and Jess Park (with a brace) led the charge, while an unfortunate own goal from Hikaru Kitagawa capped off a near-perfect week for the Reds.

Now, as United chase a third consecutive win, their focus turns to an Atletico side licking their wounds after a bruising 6-0 defeat to Barcelona in Liga F. That loss will sting, but it would be naive to underestimate the Spanish outfit. They thrashed SKN St. Polten 6-0 in their Champions League opener, a performance that temporarily sent them to the top of the group standings.

Atletico Madrid Femenino vs Manchester United Women kick-off time

Women's Champions League - Women's Champions League Centro Deportivo Wanda Alcala de Henares

The Women's Champions League match between Atletico Madrid Femenino and Manchester United Women will be played at Centro Deportivo Wanda Alcala de Henares in Spain.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Wednesday, October 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Atletico Madrid Femenino team news

Atletico Madrid head into this contest with a clean bill of health, a welcome boost after their humbling 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Barcelona Femeni. Brazilian forward Gio Garbelini will spearhead the attack, featuring the likes of Gabriela Garcia, Xenia Perez, and Fiamma Benitez.

Manchester United Women team news

Heading into the weekend's win over Everton, United's biggest injury concerns centered around Leah Galton, Millie Turner, and Celin Bizet Donnum. Galton, who's been sidelined since the tail end of last season, finally made her long-awaited return, coming off the bench for the final ten minutes at Hill Dickinson Stadium, and looks poised to be in the mix again this week.

Millie Turner, however, remains a long-term absentee and isn't expected back until around Christmas, while Bizet Donnum's recovery timeline remains uncertain. Skinner will be eager for an update on the Norwegian winger's fitness before heading into what could be one of United's toughest European tests yet.

