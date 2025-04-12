How to watch today's Atlas vs Toluca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saturday night's clash carries major implications for Toluca, not just because they're expected to see off a struggling Atlas side, but because a win could see them leapfrog Club America at the top of Liga MX standings for the time being.

Still, Atlas won't roll over easily. With their postseason hopes hanging by a thread, this might be their final shot at securing a Play-In berth. The pressure's on, especially with a three-game winless skid looming large, most notably disappointing draws and defeats against FC Juarez and Mazatlan.

As for Toluca, they'll have an eye on Club América, who sit atop the current Clausura table but have a tricky clash against third-placed Cruz Azul on Saturday night. Though Antonio Mohamed's men are riding high on a four-game winning streak, their narrow 2-1 escape against Santos Laguna last weekend exposed vulnerabilities. Heading into this pivotal fixture, Mohamed will need to show more tactical restraint to avoid the kind of scares that nearly cost them last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atlas vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Atlas and Toluca will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX, DirecTV Stream, Univision and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Atlas vs Toluca kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Jalisco

The Liga MX match between Atlas and Toluca will be played at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9:05 pm ET / 6:05 pm PT on Saturday, April 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Atlas team news

Much of Atlas' slide has been down to a shaky backline, and unless their defensive issues are shored up quickly, even standout talents like Jordi Caicedo, Aldo Rocha, or Mato Miljevic (depending on who's picked to complement Atlas attackers if Uros Djurdjevic is injured or dropped) may struggle to swing momentum.

Leonardo Flores remains in doubt for selection after sustaining a knock. Gustavo Del Prete is dealing with a sprained knee and is expected to be sidelined for approximately another week as he works his way back to full fitness.

A long-term absentee, Carlos Cruz is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury and isn't projected to return until early November 2025. There's still no clear timeline for Eduardo Zaldivar, who continues to recover from a knee issue, while Mauro Manotas also remains out with a cruciate ligament injury that has ruled him out indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Brayan Lozano is managing a groin injury that has kept him out of recent action, with no confirmed return date as of yet.

Toluca team news

Franco Romero is nursing a knock and remains doubtful heading into the weekend, with his availability set to be determined closer to kickoff.

Veteran midfielder Hector Herrera is also questionable after picking up a muscle injury, and the club will assess his condition in the coming days.

Antonio Briseno is expected to miss around a week as he recovers from a knock, while Brian García is on a similar timeline, with both players targeting a return in the short term.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

