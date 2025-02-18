How to watch today's Atlas vs Necaxa Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlas and Necaxa are set to square off on Wednesday at the iconic Estadio Jalisco, promising an exciting Liga MX showdown under the midweek lights.

This matchup shapes up as one of the most intriguing midweek contests, given both teams' strong showings over the weekend. For Atlas, securing all three points is essential to stay in the hunt for a Play-In spot.

Despite snapping a frustrating seven-game winless streak with a dramatic 3-2 triumph over Puebla, Atlas' defensive vulnerabilities remain a concern, having conceded multiple goals in three of their last four outings. Their ability to stay competitive in the playoff race will hinge heavily on standout performances from Djurdjevic and Gonzalez in the coming weeks.

Atlas vs Necaxa kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Jalisco

The Liga MX match between Atlas and Necaxa will be played at Estadio Jalisco in Torreon, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7:10 pm PT / 10:10 pm ET on Tuesday, February 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

Edyairth Ortega is set for a long spell away from the game, with his doping suspension ruling him out until 2027.

Necaxa team news

Necaxa have turned heads with back-to-back thrilling victories over Santos Laguna and America, a run that has propelled them to seventh place. If Dider Cambindo and the company can maintain their momentum, a playoff berth is well within reach.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

