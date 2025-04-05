How to watch today's Atlas vs Juarez Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atlas will take on Juarez in the Liga MX up next at the Jalisco Stadium on Saturday.
Juarez are eighth in the league standings with 21 points, whereas Atlas are down in 13th, desperate to climb up with more wins in the bag.
Juarez have only lost one out of their last five fixtures. Atlas will find it difficult to break them down, considering their recent form, which has seen them lose their last two games.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Atlas vs FC Juarez online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Atlas vs FC Juarez kick-off time
The match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Atlas team news
Atlas are preparing to face Juárez, looking to improve their current standing in the league. The team has recently experienced back-to-back losses, including a 3-2 defeat against Mazatlán.
Uros Djurdjevic remains a key player for Atlas, having scored nine goals so far. With no fresh injury concerns, the team will likely field a strong lineup to challenge Juárez.
FC Juarez team news
Juárez enter the match against Atlas on a positive note, having secured a 2-0 home win against Puebla in their previous game. Jairo Torres and Madson were on the scoresheet, contributing to Juárez's recent form.
There are no fresh injury worries for Juarez either, and it promises to be an entertaining clash this weekend.