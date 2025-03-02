How to watch today's Atlas vs Atletico San Luis Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Atletico de San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Atlas Rojinegros are set to welcome Atlético de San Luis Colchoneros this Sunday, March 2, at Estadio Jalisco for Matchday 10 of the Clausura 2025 in Liga MX.

It’s been a tough campaign for Atlas, who currently sit 15th in the standings with 7 points from 9 matches. Their tally includes just one victory, along with four draws and four defeats, with a goal difference of 9 scored and 16 conceded. Their latest outing ended in disappointment, as they fell 0-2 to Santos Laguna, leaving them searching for solutions to turn their fortunes around.

Meanwhile, Atlético San Luis is struggling even more, propping up the table with a mere 3 points from 8 matches. Their sole win of the season came in a 3-1 triumph over Deportivo Guadalajara, but their overall form has been dismal—seven defeats, no draws, and a concerning goal differential of 7 scored and 19 conceded. Confidence remains low as they look to steady the ship in a challenging campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Atlas vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Atlas and Atletico de San Luis will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atlas vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Jalisco

The match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium on Sunday, March 2, with kick-off at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Atlas team news

Despite their challenges, Gonzalo Pineda Reyes has been striving to implement a more complex tactical blueprint. They prioritizes a possession-heavy style, aiming to dictate play in midfield and carve out scoring chances through fluid passing and dynamic movement. However, vulnerabilities at the back have been apparent, resulting in more goals conceded than they'd prefer.

Buoyed by their passionate supporters at Jalisco Stadium, Atlas will look to capitalize on home turf and build momentum in the league.

Injury-wise, Carlos Cruz is out with a cruciate ligament injury, expected to return by early November 2025. Jesús Serrato and Edgar Zaldívar are both recovering from knee injuries and are anticipated to be back by late March 2025. Additionally, Mauro Manotas is facing a lengthy recovery from a cruciate ligament injury, with his return slated for early April 2025. Brian Lozano is listed as doubtful due to a groin injury that may affect his availability for upcoming matches. Eduardo Aguirre is also doubtful with a knock.

Atletico de San Luis team news

Atletico San Luis has been dealing with some injuries, although none are new for this match. Recently, players like Cristian Piccini (knee injury), F. Boli (hamstring injury), Jürgen Damm (ankle injury), and Andrés Sánchez (muscle injury) have served spells on the sidelines.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links