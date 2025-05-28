How to watch today's Atlanta United vs Orlando City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Orlando City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United host Orlando City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday in a key MLS Eastern Conference clash.

Both teams are managing significant absences due to injuries and suspensions, which will shape their lineups and tactics for this midweek fixture. With Atlanta missing several key starters and Orlando City closer to full strength, the match sets up as a test of Atlanta’s depth and adaptability at home, while Orlando will look to capitalize on their opponent’s weakened defense and midfield.

Orlando are fourth in the standings, whereas Atlanta are struggling down in 12th. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlanta United vs Orlando City kick-off time

The match will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United are particularly depleted in defense and midfield. Center backs Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams remain sidelined, while midfielder Tristan Muyumba is out with a knee injury. Right back Brooks Lennon also misses out due to a hamstring issue.

Up front, leading scorer Emmanuel Latte Lath is unavailable after accumulating yellow cards, forcing Atlanta to turn to Jamal Thiaré at striker. The depth of the squad will be tested.

Orlando City team news

Orlando City’s camp has not indicated major new injuries or suspensions ahead of this match, so they are expected to field a near full-strength lineup.

