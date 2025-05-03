+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Major League Soccer
team-logo
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
team-logo
Watch live on Apple TVWatch with a free 7 day trial
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Atlanta United vs Nashville MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League SoccerAtlanta United vs Nashville SCAtlanta UnitedNashville SC

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United will take on Nashville in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Atlanta have lost three games in a row and will be desperate to return to winning ways. Sam Surridge scored four goals in Nashville's 7-2 win over Chicago Fire and will be confident of pulling off an upset this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here
FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
FOX DeportesWatch here
FOXWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV, Fubo, Sling, DirecTV and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Atlanta United vs Nashville SC kick-off time

crest
Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United will be without Derrick Williams, Stian Gregersen, and Tristan Muyumba, who are sidelined with hamstring, hip, and groin injuries, respectively.

Nashville SC team news

Nashville are contending with a longer list of absentees, with Julian Gaines, Maximus Ekk, Tyler Boyd, and Walker Zimmerman all expected to miss out.

Following their big win in their last game, they will be confident of another strong display this weekend.

Form

ATL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

NSC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATL

Last 5 matches

NSC

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta