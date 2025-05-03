How to watch today's Atlanta United vs Nashville MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United will take on Nashville in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Atlanta have lost three games in a row and will be desperate to return to winning ways. Sam Surridge scored four goals in Nashville's 7-2 win over Chicago Fire and will be confident of pulling off an upset this weekend.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV, Fubo, Sling, DirecTV and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Atlanta United vs Nashville SC kick-off time

The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United will be without Derrick Williams, Stian Gregersen, and Tristan Muyumba, who are sidelined with hamstring, hip, and groin injuries, respectively.

Nashville SC team news

Nashville are contending with a longer list of absentees, with Julian Gaines, Maximus Ekk, Tyler Boyd, and Walker Zimmerman all expected to miss out.

Following their big win in their last game, they will be confident of another strong display this weekend.

