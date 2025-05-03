How to watch today's Atlanta United vs Nashville MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atlanta United will take on Nashville in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.
Atlanta have lost three games in a row and will be desperate to return to winning ways. Sam Surridge scored four goals in Nashville's 7-2 win over Chicago Fire and will be confident of pulling off an upset this weekend.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Atlanta United vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams
|Apple TV
|Watch here
|Fubo
|Watch here
|DirecTV Stream
|Watch here
|Sling TV
|Watch here
|FOX Deportes
|Watch here
|FOX
|Watch here
The match will be shown live on Apple TV, Fubo, Sling, DirecTV and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Atlanta United vs Nashville SC kick-off time
The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Atlanta United team news
Atlanta United will be without Derrick Williams, Stian Gregersen, and Tristan Muyumba, who are sidelined with hamstring, hip, and groin injuries, respectively.
Nashville SC team news
Nashville are contending with a longer list of absentees, with Julian Gaines, Maximus Ekk, Tyler Boyd, and Walker Zimmerman all expected to miss out.
Following their big win in their last game, they will be confident of another strong display this weekend.