How to watch Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Oakland Athletics versus the New York Mets, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Mets are set to open a three-game road series against the Oakland Athletics at Sutter Health Park on Friday, April 11, with first pitch scheduled for 10:05 pm ET in Sacramento.

The Mets (8-4, 3-3 on the road) had been riding a six-game win streak before hitting a speed bump in their series finale against the Miami Marlins, falling 5-0 and missing out on a sweep. Despite the shutout loss, where New York mustered just two hits, they've already notched two series wins over the Marlins, swept the Blue Jays, and dropped a set to Houston. Tylor Megill took the loss in that Marlins game, tossing four innings and surrendering two unearned runs on six hits, with seven strikeouts and three walks.

As for the Athletics (5-8, 1-5 at home), their early-season rollercoaster continued. They split a four-game set with Seattle, got swept by the Cubs, took two of three from Colorado, and recently dropped a series to the Padres. Their most recent outing was a narrow 2-1 loss to San Diego, where Oakland also managed only two hits. Osvaldo Bido delivered a steady outing on the mound, giving up two runs on nine hits over five innings while striking out five without issuing a walk.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oakland Athletics vs. the New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NBCS-CA+ and SNY

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.

Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time

The Athletics will take on the Mets in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, California.

Date Friday, April 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT Venue Sutter Health Park Location West Sacramento, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024.

Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets team news, injury reports & key players

Oakland Athletics team news

Oakland, meanwhile, has been slightly better at the plate than the Mets, averaging 4.31 runs per game (14th in MLB) with a collective .242/.310/.407 slash. However, their pitching staff has struggled to keep opponents in check, posting a 5.12 ERA (27th) and a 1.55 WHIP (29th). Leading the charge at the plate has been Tyler Soderstrom, who’s off to a red-hot start, batting .354 with six home runs and 10 RBI.

The A's are expected to counter with JP Sears, who's looked sharp early in the campaign. Through two outings, the lefty has a 1-1 record, a 3.46 ERA, and a tidy 1.00 WHIP over 13 innings.

New York Mets team news

At the plate, the Mets are producing 3.75 runs per contest—ranking 18th in the majors—with a slash line of .210/.293/.349. But where they’ve truly excelled is on the mound: their pitching staff leads all of baseball with a sparkling 2.10 ERA and holds a 1.19 WHIP (11th). Pete Alonso has been the offensive catalyst, hitting .333 with three homers and 15 RBI so far this season.

The Mets will hand the ball to Griffin Canning on Friday. The 28-year-old righty has gone 0-1 in his first two starts, though he’s pitched better than his record shows with a 2.79 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP across 9.2 innings.

Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets Series info

Game 1

Date Friday, April 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Athletics) JP Sears Starting Pitcher (Mets) Griffin Canning TV Channel NBCS-CA+ and SNY Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Saturday, April 12 First-Pitch Time 4:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Athletics) Joey Estes Starting Pitcher (Mets) David Peterson TV Channel NBCS-CA and SNY Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, April 13, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Athletics) Luis Severino Starting Pitcher (Mets) Kodai Senga TV Channel NBCS-CA and WPIX Livestream Fubo

Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets head-to-head record