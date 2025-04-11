How to watch Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The New York Mets are set to open a three-game road series against the Oakland Athletics at Sutter Health Park on Friday, April 11, with first pitch scheduled for 10:05 pm ET in Sacramento.
The Mets (8-4, 3-3 on the road) had been riding a six-game win streak before hitting a speed bump in their series finale against the Miami Marlins, falling 5-0 and missing out on a sweep. Despite the shutout loss, where New York mustered just two hits, they've already notched two series wins over the Marlins, swept the Blue Jays, and dropped a set to Houston. Tylor Megill took the loss in that Marlins game, tossing four innings and surrendering two unearned runs on six hits, with seven strikeouts and three walks.
As for the Athletics (5-8, 1-5 at home), their early-season rollercoaster continued. They split a four-game set with Seattle, got swept by the Cubs, took two of three from Colorado, and recently dropped a series to the Padres. Their most recent outing was a narrow 2-1 loss to San Diego, where Oakland also managed only two hits. Osvaldo Bido delivered a steady outing on the mound, giving up two runs on nine hits over five innings while striking out five without issuing a walk.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oakland Athletics vs. the New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: NBCS-CA+ and SNY
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time
The Athletics will take on the Mets in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, California.
Date
Friday, April 11, 2025
First-Pitch Time
10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT
Venue
Sutter Health Park
Location
West Sacramento, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets team news, injury reports & key players
Oakland Athletics team news
Oakland, meanwhile, has been slightly better at the plate than the Mets, averaging 4.31 runs per game (14th in MLB) with a collective .242/.310/.407 slash. However, their pitching staff has struggled to keep opponents in check, posting a 5.12 ERA (27th) and a 1.55 WHIP (29th). Leading the charge at the plate has been Tyler Soderstrom, who’s off to a red-hot start, batting .354 with six home runs and 10 RBI.
The A's are expected to counter with JP Sears, who's looked sharp early in the campaign. Through two outings, the lefty has a 1-1 record, a 3.46 ERA, and a tidy 1.00 WHIP over 13 innings.
New York Mets team news
At the plate, the Mets are producing 3.75 runs per contest—ranking 18th in the majors—with a slash line of .210/.293/.349. But where they’ve truly excelled is on the mound: their pitching staff leads all of baseball with a sparkling 2.10 ERA and holds a 1.19 WHIP (11th). Pete Alonso has been the offensive catalyst, hitting .333 with three homers and 15 RBI so far this season.
The Mets will hand the ball to Griffin Canning on Friday. The 28-year-old righty has gone 0-1 in his first two starts, though he’s pitched better than his record shows with a 2.79 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP across 9.2 innings.
Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets Series info
Game 1
Date
Friday, April 11, 2025
First-Pitch Time
10:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Athletics)
JP Sears
Starting Pitcher (Mets)
Griffin Canning
TV Channel
NBCS-CA+ and SNY
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
Date
Saturday, April 12
First-Pitch Time
4:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Athletics)
Joey Estes
Starting Pitcher (Mets)
David Peterson
TV Channel
NBCS-CA and SNY
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Sunday, April 13, 2025
First-Pitch Time
4:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Athletics)
Luis Severino
Starting Pitcher (Mets)
Kodai Senga
TV Channel
NBCS-CA and WPIX
Livestream
|Fubo
Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
08/15/24
MLB
New York Mets
Athletics
6-7
08/15/24
MLB
New York Mets
Athletics
9-1
08/14/24
MLB
New York Mets
Athletics
4-9
04/17/23
MLB
Athletics
New York Mets
3-4
04/16/23
MLB
Athletics
New York Mets
2-3