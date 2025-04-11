+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Oakland Athletics versus the New York Mets, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Mets are set to open a three-game road series against the Oakland Athletics at Sutter Health Park on Friday, April 11, with first pitch scheduled for 10:05 pm ET in Sacramento.

The Mets (8-4, 3-3 on the road) had been riding a six-game win streak before hitting a speed bump in their series finale against the Miami Marlins, falling 5-0 and missing out on a sweep. Despite the shutout loss, where New York mustered just two hits, they've already notched two series wins over the Marlins, swept the Blue Jays, and dropped a set to Houston. Tylor Megill took the loss in that Marlins game, tossing four innings and surrendering two unearned runs on six hits, with seven strikeouts and three walks.

As for the Athletics (5-8, 1-5 at home), their early-season rollercoaster continued. They split a four-game set with Seattle, got swept by the Cubs, took two of three from Colorado, and recently dropped a series to the Padres. Their most recent outing was a narrow 2-1 loss to San Diego, where Oakland also managed only two hits. Osvaldo Bido delivered a steady outing on the mound, giving up two runs on nine hits over five innings while striking out five without issuing a walk.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oakland Athletics vs. the New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: NBCS-CA+ and SNY
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time

The Athletics will take on the Mets in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, California.

Date

Friday, April 11, 2025

First-Pitch Time

10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT

Venue

Sutter Health Park

Location

West Sacramento, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets team news, injury reports & key players

Oakland Athletics team news

Oakland, meanwhile, has been slightly better at the plate than the Mets, averaging 4.31 runs per game (14th in MLB) with a collective .242/.310/.407 slash. However, their pitching staff has struggled to keep opponents in check, posting a 5.12 ERA (27th) and a 1.55 WHIP (29th). Leading the charge at the plate has been Tyler Soderstrom, who’s off to a red-hot start, batting .354 with six home runs and 10 RBI.

The A's are expected to counter with JP Sears, who's looked sharp early in the campaign. Through two outings, the lefty has a 1-1 record, a 3.46 ERA, and a tidy 1.00 WHIP over 13 innings.

New York Mets team news

At the plate, the Mets are producing 3.75 runs per contest—ranking 18th in the majors—with a slash line of .210/.293/.349. But where they’ve truly excelled is on the mound: their pitching staff leads all of baseball with a sparkling 2.10 ERA and holds a 1.19 WHIP (11th). Pete Alonso has been the offensive catalyst, hitting .333 with three homers and 15 RBI so far this season.

The Mets will hand the ball to Griffin Canning on Friday. The 28-year-old righty has gone 0-1 in his first two starts, though he’s pitched better than his record shows with a 2.79 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP across 9.2 innings.

Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets Series info

Game 1

Date

Friday, April 11, 2025

First-Pitch Time

10:05 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Athletics)

JP Sears

Starting Pitcher (Mets)

Griffin Canning

TV Channel

NBCS-CA+ and SNY

Livestream

Fubo

Game 2

Date

Saturday, April 12

First-Pitch Time

4:05 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Athletics)

Joey Estes

Starting Pitcher (Mets)

David Peterson

TV Channel

NBCS-CA and SNY

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Sunday, April 13, 2025

First-Pitch Time

4:05 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Athletics)

Luis Severino

Starting Pitcher (Mets)

Kodai Senga

TV Channel

NBCS-CA and WPIX

Livestream

Fubo

Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

08/15/24

MLB

New York Mets

Athletics

6-7

08/15/24

MLB

New York Mets

Athletics

9-1

08/14/24

MLB

New York Mets

Athletics

4-9

04/17/23

MLB

Athletics

New York Mets

3-4

04/16/23

MLB

Athletics

New York Mets

2-3

