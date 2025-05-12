How to watch today's Atalanta vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalanta and Roma face off at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on Monday in a high-stakes Serie A clash with major implications for Champions League qualification.

Atalanta, currently third, control their own destiny in the top-four race, while Roma-Serie A’s form side-have surged into contention and remain unbeaten in the league since December. With just three points separating them in the standings, this encounter is set to be a pivotal battle in the race for Europe’s elite competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atalanta vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atalanta vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Gewiss Stadium

The match will be played at Gewiss Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Atalanta are dealing with a number of key absences and fitness concerns. Ademola Lookman is a doubt due to an inflamed Achilles tendon, and Austrian defender Stefan Posch is also racing to be fit.

The defensive line is further weakened by the suspension of Isak Hien and long-term injuries to Juan Cuadrado, Sead Kolasinac, Giorgio Scalvini, and Gianluca Scamacca, all of whom are ruled out for the rest of the season. Odilon Kossounou is also a doubt, which could force captain Marten de Roon to deputize in defense.

Roma team news

Roma are also missing several key players. Star attacker Paulo Dybala has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a thigh injury, and captain Lorenzo Pellegrini is sidelined with a muscular problem that has ended his campaign prematurely.

There are no new suspensions reported for Roma, but their lineup will be shaped by these high-profile absences.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links