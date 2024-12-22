How to watch today's Atalanta vs Empoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and Empoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalanta are nurturing ambitions of a memorable campaign across all competitions this season, as Gian Piero Gasperini's side gears up to face Empoli in Bergamo just ahead of Christmas.

The Bergamaschi continue to lead the way at the top of the Serie A standings, thanks to a second-half resurgence and inspired substitutions by Gasperini, which secured a hard-fought win over Cagliari. The visitors were kept at bay by a phenomenal showing from Marco Carnesecchi, whose eight saves proved pivotal in denying them a share of the spoils.

Empoli, meanwhile, arrive on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat against Torino, leaving them in 10th place in the league. While the Azzurri have often proven to be a thorn in Atalanta's side in recent years, the hosts' improved quality and ability to control games against lesser opposition should give them the edge this time.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atalanta vs Empoli online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes and CBS Sports Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atalanta vs Empoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Gewiss Stadium

The match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, on Sunday, December 22, with kick-off at 12 pm ET/ 9 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to make several changes from the lineup that featured in the midweek cup clash. However, he will have to do without captain Marten De Roon, who is serving a suspension. This opens the door for Ederson to partner either Mario Pasalic or Marco Brescianini in the midfield engine room.

In attack, Ademola Lookman and Charles De Ketelaere are set to operate just behind leading scorer Mateo Retegui, while Matteo Ruggeri looks likely to recover from an ankle issue to reclaim his spot at wing-back. Defensively, Giorgio Scalvini remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, alongside long-term absentee Gianluca Scamacca, who is still recovering from an ACL tear.

Empoli team news

Empoli, on the other hand, are grappling with a host of selection problems. Ola Solbakken has undergone surgery for a shoulder injury sustained in training, and Pietro Pellegri, Tyronne Ebuehi, Saba Sazonov, and Nicolas Haas are also unavailable. Adding to their woes, Mattia De Sciglio will miss the game due to suspension following his red card against Torino.

However, there is some relief for Roberto D'Aversa, as Liam Henderson returns from a one-match ban, while both Jacopo Fazzini and Szymon Zurkowski are back in full training and could feature. Upfront, Lorenzo Colombo, on loan from Milan, will lead the line in Pellegri's absence. Notably, all three of his league goals this season have come in away fixtures, making him a potential threat on the counter.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links