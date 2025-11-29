How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Aston Villa welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Villa Park on Sunday as round 13 of the Premier League rolls on.

That miserable opening stretch to Villa’s league campaign already feels like ancient history. After scraping together just one point from their first three matches and three from their opening five, Unai Emery has since sparked a complete turnaround. Villa have rattled off six wins from their last seven league fixtures, including massive statements away at Tottenham and at home against Manchester City.

Their European adventure has been kind to them as well. Villa picked up a 2-1 victory over Young Boys on Thursday night, though the result was somewhat overshadowed by chaos involving the away supporters off the pitch.

They begin the weekend sitting fourth in the table on 21 points, trailing Chelsea by two and sitting eight behind leaders Arsenal ahead of the London clubs’ kickoffs later on Sunday.

Wolves, meanwhile, head into the derby with plenty on the line beyond regional bragging rights. They’re desperate to finally grab their first league victory of the season after 12 failed attempts, and new boss Rob Edwards will be in the dugout for just his second match as he tries to drag his relegation-threatened side in the right direction.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Wolves will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Universo and USA Network. Spanish-language commentary will be available on Telemundo.

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Wolves will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 9:05 am ET / 6:05 am PT on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

The only confirmed absentee for Aston Villa is Tyrone Mings, who is still recovering from a hamstring issue. Amadou Onana made his return in the win over Young Boys on Thursday, while Andres Garcia also found his way back onto the matchday bench.

With seven changes made in midweek, Unai Emery was able to completely rest players like Matty Cash and John McGinn, meaning Villa should arrive fresh and fully fueled for the derby.

Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Wolves head into Sunday still sweating over the fitness of Matt Doherty, with the club admitting the clash is "probably too soon" for the defender despite his return to training this week. The Irish full-back hasn't featured since picking up an injury against Chelsea last month and may instead be targeting a comeback against Nottingham Forest next weekend.

Dan Bentley and Rodrigo Gomes continue to sit on the sidelines, and manager Rob Edwards hinted that a few others are nursing minor knocks after the recent spike in training demands.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

