How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Tottenham FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Aston Villa and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The FA Cup fourth round continues with a high-stakes all-Premier League encounter as Aston Villa welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Villa Park on Sunday.

Villa's recent run of form has been a mixed bag. They flexed their attacking muscle with a 4-2 victory over Celtic in the Champions League on January 29, only to suffer a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Wolves just three days later. Off the pitch, the club made waves in the transfer market, securing Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United—a move that has sparked plenty of excitement. The England international, eager to rediscover his best form, is expected to be a key figure in Villa's attacking setup.

As for Spurs, their campaign has been plagued by inconsistency. They picked up a solid 2-0 win over Brentford on February 2, but that result came on the heels of a frustrating 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City. Injuries have certainly not helped their cause, and while some players could return in time for this clash, several key names remain sidelined.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Villa Park

The match will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England on Sunday, February 9, 2025, with kick-off at 12:35 pm ET/9:35 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa have several players on the brink of a comeback, with Tyrone Mings, Ollie Watkins, and Ross Barkley edging closer to full fitness. It's a tight call, but based on Emery's remarks, don't be shocked if one or two of them get a brief run-out on Sunday. Meanwhile, Pau Torres and Matty Cash are set to remain on the sidelines for a few more weeks.

Tottenham team news

The likes of Brennan Johnson, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario, and Dominic Solanke won't be fit in time, while Timo Werner is also ruled out. Wilson Odobert, Radu Dragusin, and Micky van de Ven remain longer-term absentees, adding to Ange Postecoglou's selection headache.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links