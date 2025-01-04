How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Leicester Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will aim to stretch their unbeaten home league streak to 10 games as they host fellow Midlands club Leicester City at Villa Park for a Premier League showdown on Saturday afternoon.

Unai Emery's side has endured a rough patch over the festive period, slipping to ninth in the standings. The Villains have failed to secure a victory in their last two outings and have been defeated in two of their previous four matches, leaving them eager to bounce back.

Leicester City, meanwhile, will also be looking for a turnaround after suffering four consecutive Premier League losses. This dismal run has left the Foxes languishing in 19th place, just above the foot of the table, and they'll be desperate for a change in fortunes.

Aston Villa vs Leicester kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

The match will be played at Villa Park on Saturday, January 4, 2025, with kick-off at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa faces significant challenges due to suspensions ahead of the clash. Jhon Duran will miss two more matches following his alleged stamp on Fabian Schar during the Boxing Day fixture against Newcastle. Additionally, key forward Morgan Rogers is out after accumulating his fifth yellow card of the season during Monday night's match, rendering him unavailable against Leicester.

Adding to their woes, Spanish center-back Pau Torres suffered a foot injury in the previous game and had to be substituted. This leaves Diego Carlos in need of a new partner in central defense, with Tyrone Mings likely to step into the role.

Leicester team news

While Villa grapples with suspensions, Leicester City will benefit from the return of Jordan Ayew, who missed the defeat against Manchester City due to yellow card accumulation. However, the Foxes are still dealing with injuries to key players. First-choice goalkeeper Mads Hermansen remains sidelined with a groin issue, meaning Jakub Stolarczyk is expected to retain his place in goal.

Defender Wout Faes has been absent from the last two matches due to an undisclosed injury but could make his return this weekend. However, Leicester remains without Ricardo Pereira (hamstring), Wilfred Ndidi (thigh), and Abdul Fatawu (knee), all of whom continue their recovery.

