How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Aston Villa have dragged themselves back into the Premier League conversation after wobbling out of the blocks, and now a real test awaits as they host a sharp and confident Bournemouth side at Villa Park on Sunday.

Unai Emery's men made light work of Maccabi Tel Aviv in Europa League play, and that early-season five-match league drought is starting to look more like a blip than a true reflection of this squad, even if the loss to Liverpool last time out was a reality check.

But Bournemouth are not the type of side you want looming over your shoulder. Andoni Iraola's Cherries have only tasted defeat twice this season, away to Liverpool on the opening weekend and at Manchester City in Week 10. They currently sit fourth with 18 points, just three ahead of Villa, meaning this one has the potential to flip the table narrative entirely.

However, there is a catch: Bournemouth have struggled once they leave the Vitality. They haven’t won a Premier League match away from home since Week 3 at Spurs, and a heavy loss here could send them sliding.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Bournemouth will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Universo and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Bournemouth will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 16 A. Garcia

5 T. Mings Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Aston Villa team news

For Villa, the injury misfortune continues to hound Tyrone Mings, who suffered a serious hamstring blow at Anfield and is now expected to be sidelined until 2026, a gut punch for both club and player. Andres Garcia also remains unavailable, though the timeline for his return is shorter. Aside from those two, Emery has the luxury of a clean bill of health.

That freedom means the likes of Lucas Digne, Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara, and captain John McGinn, fresh off signing a new contract, should all return to the lineup after being rested midweek. Youri Tielemans is fit again following a calf issue, but he may be eased back in rather than thrust straight into the XI.

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth, meanwhile, travel with a nearly spotless squad report. Tyler Adams shook off a late knee worry from the City match and is cleared to play. Antoine Semenyo and Alex Jimenez are also available, giving Iraola a full deck to deal from, including England's latest squad inclusion, Alex Scott.

The 21-year-old midfielder is earning deserved attention, and he’s expected to line up again alongside Adams, who continues to be one of the most influential midfield disruptors in the division.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links