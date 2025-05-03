How to watch today's Arsenal vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will aim to solidify their grip on second place in the Premier League when they welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners saw their 12-match unbeaten streak snapped in midweek after a disappointing home defeat to PSG in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. That result means Mikel Arteta's men are now winless in three straight home fixtures, having drawn the previous two.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, were left heartbroken last weekend when Rasmus Hojlund struck a dramatic 96th-minute equaliser for Manchester United at the Vitality. Andoni Iraola's side are now unbeaten in four, though they've only managed a single win in their last eight Premier League outings.

How to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Universo, Peacock and NBC in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

This Premier League match will be played at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, May 3, 2025, with kick-off at 12:30 pm ET or 9:30 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Bournemouth's on-loan goalkeeper Neto won't feature against his parent club in this match.

The hosts are still without a host of familiar faces: Kai Havertz (hamstring), Jorginho (chest), Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Gabriel Magalhães (hamstring), and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) remain on the sidelines. There's also no sign yet of a return for Riccardo Calafiori, whose knee injury picked up on international duty continues to linger.

Despite the tight European schedule, head coach Mikel Arteta is unlikely to rotate heavily, but the likes of Ben White, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ethan Nwaneri, and Thomas Partey, fresh after serving a European suspension, are pushing for starts.

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth's selection boost comes in the form of Evanilson, who is available after his red card was overturned by an independent panel. That means Andoni Iraola can stick with a familiar squad, potentially strengthened by the return of Luis Sinisterra from a hamstring knock.

However, Enes Unal (knee) and Ryan Christie (groin) remain ruled out for the rest of the campaign. Veteran midfielder Lewis Cook, who has been eased back with substitute appearances due to an ankle issue, could now be trusted to start in place of Alex Scott in the engine room.

