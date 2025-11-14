How to watch today's Argentina U17 vs Mexico U17 World Cup U17 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fate seems to enjoy pairing these two giants time and again, Argentina and Mexico are set to cross swords once more, this time at the U-17 World Cup in Qatar 2025, with a coveted round of 16 berth hanging in the balance. It's one of the tournament's most eagerly awaited clashes, a renewal of a rivalry that has delivered drama, flair, and national pride at every turn.

For El Tri, the path to this stage has been anything but smooth. The Mexico U-17 National Team barely scraped through the group phase, enduring two defeats and managing just one victory to sneak into the knockout rounds as one of the best third-place finishers. Their reward? A date with the red-hot Argentina, a team that has steamrolled its way through the group stage with a perfect three-win record and an aura of ruthless efficiency.

Led by Diego Placente, Argentina enters as the undisputed favorite, and rightly so. The young Albiceleste have looked sharp, disciplined, and clinical, showing the kind of swagger that comes from wearing a shirt steeped in success. But if there's one thing we've learned about Mexico's youth sides, it’s that they never go quietly. With two U-17 World Cup titles already in their trophy case (2005 and 2011), this squad will lean on that pedigree and the kind of defiant spirit that has long defined their football identity.

Yet, this game goes far beyond statistics or tactics, it's about emotion, heritage, and pride. Whenever Argentina and Mexico meet, at any level, it becomes more than just a football match. It's a collision of cultures, a battle for bragging rights, and sometimes, redemption. For Mexico, this is a shot at payback after being dumped out of the U-20 World Cup by the same South American powerhouse. For Argentina, it’s another chance to underline their dominance in what has already been a golden year for their youth programs.

Argentina have lived up to every bit of their billing as the team to beat, marching into the knockout rounds with a spotless record. They're finding the net with ease and, after that opener against Belgium, have stitched together back-to-back shutouts. Cracking this side open is becoming one of the tournament’s toughest puzzles.

Juan Cruz Meza (River), Alex Veron (Velez), and Tomas Parmo (Independiente), three standout contributors throughout the qualifying campaign who played major roles in getting the team to this stage, are all absent from the squad.

For Mexico, sitting deep for 90 minutes simply won't cut it. They'll have to be bold, push the tempo, and ask questions of Argentina rather than waiting for the inevitable pressure to cave them in. But across the full match, Argentina's depth, rhythm, and sheer quality should ultimately rise to the surface, making them firm favourites to move on.

Mexico U17 2 - 0 Argentina U17

Argentina U17 0 - 3 Mexico U17

