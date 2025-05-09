How to watch today's Angel City vs Utah Royals NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Angel City FC and Utah Royals, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Angel City FC aims to ride the momentum of a wild 4–3 victory over the Washington Spirit as they welcome the Utah Royals to BMO Stadium for Friday's Round 8 NWSL clash.

Last week's rollercoaster win in the capital had no shortage of drama, rookie Riley Tiernan netted twice, including a stoppage-time winner, Christen Press delivered a vintage spark off the bench, and history was made when the Thompson sisters linked up for the first sibling-to-sibling goal in league history.

Utah enters the matchup still looking to find its footing in 2024. The Royals will need something special from rising star Ally Sentnor and veteran playmaker Claudia Zornoza if they hope to silence the home crowd and put a dent in Angel City's growing confidence. It's a steep challenge, especially with the LA side's attack clicking, but anything can happen in the NWSL.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Angel City FC vs Utah Royals online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Angel City and Utah Royals will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and NWSL+.

Angel City FC vs Utah Royals kick-off time

The NWSL match between Angel City and Utah Royals will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT/10:30 pm ET on Friday, May 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Angel City FC team news

Angel City, meanwhile, is nearly back to full strength. Jun Endo (knee) and captain Ali Riley (upper leg) continue their long-term recoveries, and Sydney Leroux remains out on mental health leave.

However, Macey Hodge is in line to make her return after missing last week’s fixture.

Utah Royals team news

The Royals will be without Claudia Zornoza for the foreseeable future after she exited their last match with a lower leg injury. Olivia Griffitts remains on maternity leave, while Cloe Lacasse, Tatumn Milazzo, and Alex Loera are all still working their way back from ACL injuries, though Loera is getting closer to being match-fit.

Paige Monaghan (foot), Mina Tanaka (upper leg), and Kaleigh Riehl (lower leg) sat out the previous game but may return to the squad this weekend.

Head-to-Head Record

ANG Last 2 matches UTA 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins

Utah Royals 1 - 2 Angel City FC 3 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

