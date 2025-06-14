How to watch today's Angel City vs North Carolina Courage NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Angel City FC and North Carolina Courage, as well as kick-off time and team news

The North Carolina Courage hit the road once again this weekend, capping off a three-game away stretch with a Saturday night showdown against Angel City FC on June 14.

Angel City currently sits ninth in the NWSL table with a 4-4-3 record, while the Courage trail slightly behind in 11th at 3-5-3. LA's last outing ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw at home against the Red Stars. Kennedy Fuller got the hosts on the board first, before Chicago's Nadia Gomes and Ally Schlegel flipped the script in the second half. Defender MA Vignola came up clutch with a 77th-minute equalizer to salvage the point.

North Carolina, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after a 3-1 defeat away to the Washington Spirit, with Manaka Matsukubo netting the lone goal in that match.

These two sides last crossed paths on October 12, 2024, in a tightly-contested 1-1 draw. Historically, Angel City has had the upper hand, boasting a 3-1-2 all-time record against the Courage. Even more notable: every one of their three home games against North Carolina has ended in a 2-1 victory, including the club's inaugural regular-season triumph on April 29, 2022.

How to watch Angel City FC vs North Carolina Courage online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Angel City FC and North Carolina Courage will be available to watch and stream online live through ion and Tubi.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Angel City FC vs North Carolina Courage kick-off time

The NWSL match between Angel City FC and North Carolina Courage will be played at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Saturday, June 14, 2025, in the United States.

Team news & squads

Angel City FC team news

Angel City, meanwhile, comes into the weekend powered by the dynamic duo of Alyssa Thompson and rookie sensation Riley Tiernan, who’ve combined for 11 goals and three assists this season. They're backed by a deep creative cast in Kennedy Fuller, Gisele Thompson, and Claire Emslie, each of whom has tallied double-digit chances created.

Between the posts, Angelina Anderson has played every minute for ACFC, posting a 61.11% save rate. The former Cal standout also shares a collegiate connection with Courage defender Sydney Collins, as the pair were teammates at UC Berkeley.

North Carolina Courage team news

North Carolina's marquee offseason move saw them land dynamic midfielder Jaedyn Shaw from the San Diego Wave in a blockbuster trade. The 20-year-old prodigy, touted as one of the USWNT's rising stars, first broke onto the scene with the Wave in 2022 and made history in 2023 by scoring six times across all competitions, the most ever by a teen in league play, helping her former side secure the NWSL Shield.

Though she's yet to find the net in a Courage jersey, Shaw’s influence is evident. She's crafted 13 scoring opportunities and fired 21 shots, both figures ranking among the league's top 20.

But it’s fellow 20-year-old Manaka Matsukubo who's been the Courage's attacking spark this season. The Japanese midfielder leads the team with four goals and two assists, enjoying a true breakout campaign after scoring just three times in her prior NWSL seasons. Her latest effort, a composed chip over Washington's Aubrey Kingsbury, earned her yet another Goal of the Week nod, her second in three weeks. Matsukubo has now scored in three consecutive games, including a brace against Chicago and a goal-plus-assist outing in San Diego.

