How to watch today's America de Cali vs Junior FC Primera A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

America de Cali welcomes Junior FC to the Pascual Guerrero for a pivotal Group A showdown in the Primera A Clausura semifinals, with both clubs eager to plant an early flag in the race for a spot in the final phase.

America, who are coming off a 1-0 defeat against Atletico Nacional, crossed paths with Junior Barranquilla once during the regular season, and as things stand, the Scarlet side sits in third place while Junior occupies second spot after a 1-0 victory over Independiente.

America de Cali vs Junior FC kick-off time

The match will be played at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8:00 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

America de Cali team news

America comes into this stage buzzing after closing out the campaign with a sharper, more forceful approach built on verticality and relentless attacking intent.

Their main weapon is pure tempo. With a high press, advanced defensive lines, and a willingness to spring forward at the first hint of space, they've become a team that thrives without needing the lion's share of the ball.

The club has officially parted ways with Rodrigo Holgado, the Harimau Malaya forward, after FIFA handed him a one-year suspension that bars him from all football activity. The punishment stems from a document-falsification case connected to the Football Association of Malaysia, leaving the team with no choice but to terminate his deal.

Junior FC team news

Junior FC's injury list continues to grow. Deiber Caicedo and Carlos Bacca remain sidelined after suffering Achilles tendon ruptures, while their latest outing added even more concerns. Gabriel Paiva, Walmer Aguerre, and Didier Moreno all picked up knocks that leave their availability in serious doubt.

