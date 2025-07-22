How to watch today's America de Cali vs Bahia Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between America de Cali and Bahia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

América de Cali and Bahia are set to lock horns once again on Tuesday night as the Copa Sudamericana playoff tie heads to its decisive second leg. After a cagey 1-1 draw in Brazil last week, it’s all to play for at the Estadio Pascual Guerrero, with a coveted spot in the knockout phase hanging in the balance.

The first leg was anything but routine; both sides were reduced to 10 men, and while Bahia carved out the better chances, they were left to rue their missed opportunities. That let-off kept Diego Raimondi's América de Cali alive in the tie, but they’ll need a sharp turnaround in form to book passage through. The Colombian giants are winless in their last four outings in all competitions, grinding out three draws and suffering a solitary defeat. That stretch includes a drab 0-0 result against Llaneros FC in their Primera A curtain-raiser.

América de Cali edged past Corinthians on goal difference to secure second place in Group C of the Sudamericana, scraping through with eight points from six matches.

Bahia, on the other hand, are enjoying a purple patch. Rogerio Ceni's men came from behind to nick a 1-1 draw against Fortaleza in their latest Serie A fixture, extending their unbeaten run to six games across all competitions — a stretch featuring four wins and two stalemates. That form has propelled them into the semi-finals of the Copa do Nordeste, and they currently sit sixth in Brazil’s top flight.

Having dropped into the Sudamericana from the Copa Libertadores, where they placed third in Group F with seven points, Bahia now look like a team on the rise.

America de Cali vs Bahia kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericana match between America de Cali and Bahia will be played at Estadio Pascual Guerrero in Cali, Colombia.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

America de Cali team news

Bahia team news

América de Cali remain without veteran shot-stopper, who has been sidelined since early October with a patellar tendon tear. The 28-year-old goalkeeper has now missed a staggering 56 matches, and there’s still no firm timetable on when he'll be back between the posts.

Bahia are dealing with their fair share of fitness concerns ahead of Tuesday's clash, though there's some light at the end of the tunnel. Midfield engine Rezende and defensive anchor Kanu are tracking well in their recoveries and are expected to be back in the fold before the month is out.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian side, the outlook is less optimistic for Erick and Willian José, both of whom are still a month or two away from returning to action. Their prolonged absences will be felt as Bahia look to juggle their domestic and continental commitments.

