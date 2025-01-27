How to watch today's Alaves vs Celta Vigo La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Celta Vigo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Deportivo Alaves appear to be finding their stride after a tough start to the season, picking up their first victory under new management last week. They'll now face the league's entertainers, Celta Vigo, in what promises to be an intriguing clash.

Currently sitting 13th in La Liga, Celta Vigo have struggled to find consistency over the past year. The Galicians fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat against Athletic Bilbao in their last outing and will be eager to rebound in this encounter.

Meanwhile, Deportivo Alaves are hovering just above the relegation zone in 17th place, having endured a difficult campaign so far. However, the hosts showed signs of revival in their previous game, cruising past Real Betis with an emphatic 3-1 victory. They’ll be keen to replicate that performance and climb further up the table.

Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Mendizorroza

The match will be played at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on Monday, January 27, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Alaves team news

Alaves will be without Antonio Blanco, who is suspended, while goalkeeper Antonio Sivera remains out of action due to a hand injury. Former Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan is doubtful, as is Carlos Martin.

Celta Vigo team news

As for Celta, former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza, who has recently attracted interest from Aston Villa, is unavailable due to suspension. Additionally, club captain Iago Aspas continues to be sidelined with a calf problem, leaving the visitors with a few headaches in their lineup.

