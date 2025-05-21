How to watch today's Al Wehda vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Wehda and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Saudi Pro League rolls on this Wednesday, with Al Wehda set to host title challengers Al Hilal at Prince Abdullah Stadium. It's a classic top-versus-bottom battle, with 15th-placed Al Wehda desperately scrapping for survival while second-placed Al Hilal look to finish strong after surrendering their crown.

For Al Wehda, simply staying afloat would be a victory in itself. Operating on one of the slimmest budgets in the league, the Mecca-based side has done well to keep its head above water, sitting just two points clear of relegation with only two matches left to play. They've shown some grit of late, picking up four wins in their last six outings. But a 3-1 defeat to Al Qadsiah last time out stung, especially after they kept things tight until two late goals undid their hard work.

On the other side, Al Hilal arrived this season with back-to-back titles in their sights, but the script didn’t go as planned. With Al Ittihad clinching the league, the Blue Waves were left chasing shadows. After parting ways with Jorge Jesus, interim boss Mohammed Al-Shalhoub has brought some spark back, guiding the team to three consecutive wins, including a wild 4-3 triumph away at Al Fateh. It wasn't vintage Al Hilal, but they got the job done.

Al-Wehda vs Al Hilal kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Wehda and Al Hilal will be played at King Abdul Aziz Stadium in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET on Wednesday, May 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Al-Wehda team news

Nawaf Al Azizi and Craig Goodwin will miss out for Al Wehda through injury. Everyone else is in the frame to face the former champions.

Al Hilal team news

As for Al Hilal, they'll be without Marcos Leonardo due to personal reasons, while Joao Cancelo and Yasser Al Shahrani remain doubtful. Still, the rest of the squad is raring to go as they aim to finish the season on a high.

