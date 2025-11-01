How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Al Fayha Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fresh off a stunning early exit in the King's Cup, Al Nassr will be eager to shift the narrative when they return to league action on Saturday night, hosting Al Fayha at Al-Awwal Park.

The Riyadh giants have been flawless in the Saudi Pro League so far — the only side with a perfect six wins from six — and they’ll be desperate to keep that streak alive as they look to reassert their authority.

Despite their red-hot domestic form, that midweek setback against Al Ittihad stung, and manager Luís Castro will expect a reaction. Joao Felix has been electric since touching down in Saudi Arabia, sitting top of the scoring charts with nine goals, while Cristiano Ronaldo continues to rewrite history as he edges even closer to the mythical 1,000-goal mark. Add Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman to the mix, and Al Nassr once again look loaded with firepower.

In the Saudi Pro League, when Al Nassr squares off with Al Fayha, the stakes are high and the action promises to be thrilling. For fans looking to mix their love of football with smart wagering decisions, using a bet365 bonus code may introduce you to unique promotional offers, allowing you to strategically place bets while enjoying the game to its fullest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al-Fayha online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Amazon Prime Video, FOX and Fox Soccer Plus.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games on your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Fayha kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha will be played at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah.

It will kick off at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET on Friday, November 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Nassr FC team news

The hosts will be missing Saad Al Nasser and Saad Haqawi, both still recovering from muscle injuries, though the starting XI should remain stacked with star quality.

Al-Fayha team news

Al Fayha arrive aiming to stop the runaway train, but they do so as clear underdogs. Led by experienced centre-back Chris Smalling, they fell 2-1 to an in-form Al Tawoun last time out and sit mid-table with a perfectly balanced record — two wins, two draws, two defeats. The good news for them is a clean bill of health and a full week's rest following their own earlier King’s Cup exit, which could give them some extra fuel in the tank.

In attack, Fashion Sakala and Silvere Ganvoula M’boussy are expected to spearhead the forward line, while Smalling and Mikel Villanueva anchor the backline and try to weather the inevitable storm.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links