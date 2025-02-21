How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr FC and Al-Ettifaq, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aiming to preserve their spotless record in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr play host to Al Ettifaq for a round 21 showdown on Friday evening.

Al-Nassr come into this fixture in blistering form, with their last league stumble dating back to January 17, when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Taawoun. Since then, Stefano Pioli's squad has been unstoppable, sweeping aside Al Khaleej, Al Fateh, Al Raed, and Al Fayha, before clinching a pulsating 3-2 triumph away at Al-Ahli, extending their unbeaten streak in the top tier to seven matches.

That impressive run leaves them four points behind second-placed Al-Hilal, tied on points with Al Quadisiya in fourth, and still trailing league leaders Al-Ittihad by eight.

On the other hand, Al Ettifaq suffered their first league setback since parting ways with Steven Gerrard, slipping to a 2-1 defeat against bottom-placed Al Fateh, marking their eighth home loss of the campaign.

Despite that disappointment, new head coach Saad Al-Shehri, who won his first two league matches at the helm, has steered the club up to 10th place with 25 points, creating an 11-point cushion above the relegation battle.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al-Ettifaq online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes and FS2.

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Ettifaq kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq will be played at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Friday, February 21, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC team news

Former RB Leipzig center-back Mohamed Simakan will be absent for this clash after picking up a red card in the previous outing, with Mohammed Al-Fatil expected to step in at the heart of the defense.

Meanwhile, Portuguese playmaker Otavio is ruled out after limping off just 22 minutes into the encounter against Al-Ahli due to injury.

Up front, new arrival Jhon Duran, who has hit the ground running with back-to-back braces in his first two league outings, is set to spearhead the attack alongside talismanic skipper Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, currently leading the Golden Boot race with 16 goals, will be eager to get back on the scoresheet after a subdued performance in his last league appearance.

Al-Ettifaq team news

Al Ettifaq, on the other hand, are grappling with a few notable absentees. Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembélé remains sidelined with an Achilles issue sustained against Al Kholood, paving the way for Karl Toko Ekambi to once again lead the line.

At the back, defender Jack Hendry remains a major doubt as he faces the prospect of missing a fourth consecutive league match due to a muscle problem. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Marwan Al Haidari, who had been out of action since September, made his return to the matchday squad as an unused substitute last time out.

