How to watch today's Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Hilal welcome fierce rivals Al Nassr to Kingdom Arena for a Saudi Pro League showdown on matchday 26. The hosts currently sit in second place, holding a comfortable six-point lead over their third-placed opponents.

With Al Ittihad setting the pace at the summit, Al Hilal trail the league leaders by four points as they head into this weekend's fixtures. Last season, they stormed to the title without suffering a single defeat, but their dominance has dipped this time around. However, consecutive wins before the international break suggest they may be rediscovering their rhythm.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr have struggled for consistency in domestic competition, though they remain in the hunt for AFC Champions League glory after reaching the quarter-finals. Given Al Hilal's home advantage and recent upturn in form, they enter this clash as favorites against an Al Nassr side that has often lacked fluency this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, and FOX Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

The match will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, April 4, with kick-off at 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Hilal team news

Al Hilal will once again be without Ali Al Bulaihi, as the defender remains sidelined due to injury. However, they have been handed a boost with the return of ex-Nottingham Forest full-back Renan Lodi. Meanwhile, Joao Cancelo remains unavailable, with the Portugal international still nursing an injury.

Al Nassr FC team news

As for Al Nassr, they will have to make do without Nawaf Boushal, who is suspended for the trip to face their fierce rivals. Defensive woes continue with Aymeric Laporte, the former Manchester City centre-back, still out injured, while Otavio, the ex-Portugal international midfielder, also remains absent.

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo continues to shine, having already found the net 19 times in 24 league appearances this season, proving that even at 40 years old, he remains a game-changer for Al Nassr.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links