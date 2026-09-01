Saudi Pro League - Game Week 3 1 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Today's game between Al Hilal and Al Ahli will kick-off at Sep 1, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Al Hilal vs Al Ahli is available to watch in the United States across several platforms. Fubo subscribers can watch live via their streaming service. The match also airs on FS2 and FOX Deportes for cable and satellite viewers, with Fox One providing an additional option. Check the listings below for the right platform for you.

Al Hilal host Al Ahli at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh in Matchday 3 of the Saudi Pro League 2026-27, with Simone Inzaghi's side looking to extend their perfect start to the domestic season.

The Blue Wave have been relentless in front of goal this campaign. Three league wins from three have produced 12 goals, with the most recent a 5-1 dismantling of Al Khaleej that underlined just how sharp this attack has become.

Karim Benzema's departure from Al Hilal earlier this summer closed one chapter, but the squad has moved on without missing a beat. Salem Al-Dawsari, the captain who has quietly outlasted every controversy around him, remains the heartbeat of the side.

Al Ahli arrive under Marino Pusic with their own momentum, having beaten Auckland FC in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and thrashed Abha 4-0 in the league. A 3-1 defeat to Al Kholood on August 29 was a jolt, though, and Pusic will need a sharp response on the road.

The two clubs have met four times across all competitions since February 2025, with no result settled by more than two goals. Goals have not been scarce between them, and that pattern gives this fixture an edge that the standings alone do not fully capture.

For US viewers looking to catch all the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Ahli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal are managed by Simone Inzaghi, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released ahead of kick-off.

Al Ahli head coach Marino Pusic is similarly yet to provide official team news, with no injury or suspension data confirmed at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as both clubs release their squads.

Form

Al Hilal enter this fixture having won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, a run that spans the Saudi Pro League and the King Cup. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 win over Al Khaleej on August 28, and they also beat Al-Fayha 3-0 earlier in the month. Across those five games, they have scored 12 goals and conceded just four.

Al Ahli have won four of their last five, with the only defeat a 3-1 loss at home to Al Kholood on August 29. Before that setback, they beat Auckland FC 1-0 in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and thrashed Abha 4-0 in the league. They have scored eight goals in that five-match stretch while conceding four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in the King Cup on March 18, 2026, when Al Ahli and Al Hilal drew 1-1. Before that, a Saudi Pro League encounter on February 2, 2026 finished goalless at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Al Ahli hold the edge with two wins to Al Hilal's one, with two draws rounding out the record — including a 3-3 draw in September 2025 and a 3-1 Al Ahli win in the AFC Champions League Elite in April 2025.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League table, Al Hilal sit second heading into this fixture, while Al Ahli are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Hilal vs Al Ahli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: