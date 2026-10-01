Steelers vs Browns Predictions, Picks & Odds - NFL TNF

The AFC North is the tightest division in the NFL right now. All four teams have two wins and one loss, making this Steelers versus Browns matchup one of the biggest of NFL Week 3. The betting sites have Pittsburgh as the favourites for this pivotal game, but Cleveland’s comeback wins against the Buccaneers and Panthers will have Browns fans feeling confident on Thursday night.

Steelers vs Browns Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:15pm ET - 10/1/2026

Pittsburgh Steelers -2.5 @ -120 with BetMGM

Over 38.5 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Aaron Rodgers Passing Touchdowns - Over 1.5 @ +145 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Pittsburgh Steelers -2.5

The Browns have done a good job keeping games close in the last two weeks, but they haven’t exactly been convincing in their wins.

Deshaun Watson had to step up big in the wins against Tampa Bay and Carolina, which won’t last forever. Defensively, Cleveland’s pass rush isn’t what it used to be after they traded Myles Garrett to the Rams in the offseason.

Recent weeks have shown us that if the Browns give Aaron Rodgers time, he’ll punish them. The future hall-of-famer threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns against a stellar Bengals side last week. Compare that to the loss against the Patriots, where he was sacked four times and failed to throw a single touchdown.

Steelers vs Browns Pick 1: Pittsburgh Steelers -2.5 @ -120 with BetMGM

Over 38.5 Points @ -110

While we have doubts about how long his form will last, it has to be said that Deshaun Watson has been great this season. The former Texan bounced back from his shaky performance against the Jaguars in Week 1 to put up 238 yards and two touchdowns against the Buccaneers. He followed that up with an efficient two-touchdown game versus the Panthers.

We don’t expect him to dominate the game like Rodgers has the potential too, but Watson has the Browns offense purring. This could continue against the Steelers, especially since Cleveland has the home-field advantage. They’ll also benefit from Pittsburgh’s banged up secondary. The Steelers will be missing cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey (wrist) and Brandin Echols (concussion), along with safety DeShon Elliott who has been put on the injured reserve list.

When you put all this together, there’s a strong chance both QBs have big games on Thursday. If that happens, over 38.5 points is a solid bet.

Steelers vs Browns Pick 2: Over 38.5 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Aaron Rodgers Passing Touchdowns - Over 1.5

The Browns and Steelers enter this game with the same record (2-1), but they are not the same type of teams. The biggest difference between these two teams are their defences.

The Browns have allowed 672 passing yards and a QB rating of 93.3 across their three games to start this season. They also allow 120.3 rushing yards per game. Their opponents have converted 44.4% of their opportunities in the red zone — and we’ve already covered Cleveland’s lacklustre pass rush without Myles Garrett.

If these trends hold, Rodgers should have plenty of opportunities to score against this Cleveland defense.

Steelers vs Browns Pick 3: Aaron Rodgers Passing Touchdowns - Over 1.5 @ +145 with BetMGM

Steelers vs Browns at US Prediction Markets

US based sports traders can take positions on tonight's Thursday Night Football AFC North showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on all of the best prediction market apps.

The Steelers head into the game as narrow favorites, priced at 58¢ on Kalshi and Polymarket. Although this makes Pittsburgh the traders' choice to win, it's hardly at a commanding price. With the Steelers offense looking sluggish, Cleveland are still in the mix at around 42¢ on the major exchanges. What's less surprising is the points line is incredibly low, with the 50¢ mark around 37.5 points.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.

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Steelers vs Browns Start Time

The Steelers head to Cleveland on Thursday night (9/28) to take on the Browns at Huntington Bank Field at 8:15pm ET. You can watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video and local ABC affiliates.

Steelers vs Browns Game Details