How to watch today's Ajax vs FC Groningen Eredivisie game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

FC Groningen head to the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday still chasing their first away win against Ajax since 1994, and they know a victory would actually see them jump above their hosts in the Eredivisie table.

That carrot alone will fuel FC's belief heading into gameweek 14, especially with Ajax stuck in a rut after suffering a fourth straight defeat in all competitions during the week.

Ajax vs FC Groningen kick-off time

Eredivisie - Eredivisie Johan Cruijff ArenA

The Eredivisie match between Ajax and FC Groningen will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT on Sunday, November 30, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 23 S. Berghuis Injuries and Suspensions 7 T. Hernes

Ajax team news

There were no fresh injuries for the Amsterdam giants in the Benfica loss, but Steven Berghuis (groin) and Branco van den Boomen (back) remain sidelined. Despite having Wout Weghorst on six goals and Mika Godts on five, their attack has been unable to cover for a shaky back line that has leaked at least two goals in each of their last four outings.

On an individual level, Godts has been one of the few bright sparks, contributing a goal or assist in four consecutive league matches for 10 total involvements so far. With Weghorst goalless for a month, coach Grim may be tempted to hand Kasper Dolberg just his second league start of the campaign after his goal in the narrow defeat to SBV Excelsior.

FC Groningen team news

On the visitors’ side, Travis Harris is the only absentee, and the Newcastle United loanee was unlikely to feature anyway, meaning Dick Lukkien has a near full-strength squad for the trip to Amsterdam. Thom van Bergen is buzzing after his brace in the dramatic comeback against PEC Zwolle, and he’ll be eager to keep that purple patch rolling.

The spark in midfield continues to be Stije Resink, whose assist against PEC brought him to five for the season, two ahead of Younes Taha, and his playmaking will be key if Groningen hope to finally break their 31-year drought in the Dutch capital.

