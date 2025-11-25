How to watch today's Ajax vs Benfica Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Ajax gear up for a make-or-break Champions League showdown on Tuesday as Benfica roll into the Johan Cruyff Arena, with both clubs heading into the fixture on very different trajectories.

The Dutch giants have hit a worrying skid, dropping four of their last six outings and leaking goals far too easily. Their most recent setback, a 2-1 defeat against FC Utrecht, only deepened the frustration, especially since Ajax controlled long stretches of the match but still walked away empty-handed.

Benfica, on the other side of the spectrum, arrive with a steadier stride. Their 2-2 draw with Casa Pia saw them dictate the tempo and carve out several clear chances, though a late lapse cost them maximum points. Even so, their recent run, featuring two wins and a draw in their last four games, paints a far more reassuring picture than Ajax's current slide.

How to watch Ajax vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UCL match between Ajax and Benfica will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX and Paramount+.

Ajax vs Benfica kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Johan Cruijff ArenA

The Champions League match between Ajax and Benfica will be played at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT or 12:45 pm ET on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

Team news & squads

Ajax team news

Despite completing the full match in the defeat to Utrecht, Wout Weghorst is nursing a knock, leaving his availability hanging in the balance. Owen Wijndal is also touch and go, while Steven Berghuis continues to deal with a groin issue and Branco van den Boomen remains sidelined with a back problem.

Benfica team news

Benfica's medical list has been crowded all season, with Alexander Bah, Manu Silva, and Bruma spending plenty of time on the treatment table. Now, a fresh batch of concerns has hit Jose Mourinho's squad. Enzo Barrenechea limped off against Casa Pia, and both Vangelis Pavlidis (tendon) and Georgiy Sudakov (hip) returned from international duty carrying knocks.

The same applies to Dodi Lukebakio, who picked up an injury during Belgium’s win over Liechtenstein. Not that it affects Benfica's plans much, as he was already unavailable due to a suspension stemming from his spell at Sevilla.

In goal, Samuel Soares is set to step in to give first-choice stopper Anatoliy Trubin a breather, while Franjo Ivanovic has a real opportunity to spearhead the attack with Pavlidis expected to miss out.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

