How to watch today's AEK Larnaca vs Aberdeen Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Aberdeen will be aiming to show they are quick learners when they head to Cyprus this midweek to face AEK Larnaca in their third game of the UEFA Conference League.

Aberdeen's start to their Conference League journey has been tough going. Two games. Two defeats. Now they make the long trip to Cyprus, where an in-form AEK Larnaca side awaits and confidence is sky-high in the home camp.

AEK have flown out of the gates with back-to-back wins. Five goals scored. None conceded. They also edged Crystal Palace 1-0 on English soil, a result that hinted they may be built to stick around in this competition for the long haul.

With the hosts heavy favourites, the smart play leans toward AEK to win without conceding. They have yet to allow a goal in the group stage and have posted four clean sheets across their last eight outings in all competitions. Aberdeen's road struggles only underline that angle. The Dons have scored just twice in their last six away matches and have lost four of those without finding the net. Their last European trip ended in a bruising 6-0 loss at AEK Athens, and while another heavy scoreline may not be on the cards here, the chances of any points returning to Scotland feel slim.

AEK Larnaca vs Aberdeen kick-off time

Conference League - Conference League AEK Arena

The Conference League match between AEK and Aberdeen will be played at AEK Arena in Larnaca, Cyprus.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm ET or 9:45 am ET on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Team news & squads

AEK Larnaca team news

AEK's plans took a hit when Yerson Chacon suffered an ACL injury in the win at Crystal Palace. He has been removed from the European squad. Fit-again captain Angel Garcia returns in his place after overcoming a muscle issue.

His availability arrives at the right time, as the Cypriot side manage a growing injury list. Chacon joins Kevin Comar, Christodoulos Thomas and Youssef Amin on the sidelines for this one.

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen are monitoring Emmanuel Gyamfi, who has missed the last three matches with a hamstring strain. Should he be passed fit, Alexander Jensen would slide back to his wing-back spot, even though Dylan Lobban impressed on debut at Kilmarnock.

Up front, manager Jimmy Thelin must decide whether to stick with Marko Lazetic, who led the line last weekend, or turn back to Kevin Nisbet, who made an appearance off the bench.

