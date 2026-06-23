How to watch 2026 NBA Draft: Livestream, TV channel, start time, date & order

The New York Knicks have officially captured their first NBA championship since 1973, following a 94-90 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the Finals.

With the Larry O'Brien Trophy heading back to New York, the NBA offseason is already looming large, and it all kicks off with the 2026 NBA Draft. We are finally here, just hours out from seeing which young stars—be it standout college prospects or international talents—will find their landing spots in the league.

The NBA Draft has long been a fixture in the New York tri-state area. Now held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the event has rotated through venues like the Prudential Center and Madison Square Garden in years past, but the buzz remains as strong as ever.

From how to watch and stream to the full draft order, here’s your one-stop guide to the 2026 NBA Draft.

How to watch 2026 NBA Draft: TV channel, live stream

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), Sling, ESPN+

The opening round of the 2026 NBA Draft will be broadcast across both ABC and ESPN, while day two’s second round will air exclusively on ESPN.

Fans can tune in to both nights via the ESPN app, and the draft will also be available for streaming on platforms carrying ABC and ESPN, such as Fubo, which is currently offering a free trial for new users.

When and where is the 2026 NBA Draft?

First round: Tuesday, June 23 at 8 pm ET

Second round: Wednesday, June 24 at 8 pm ET

Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

For the third consecutive year, the NBA Draft will be split over two nights. Round one tips off on Tuesday, June 23 at 8 pm ET. The second round follows on Wednesday, June 24, also starting at 8 pm ET.

2026 NBA Draft Order

With the draft lottery settled and the postseason officially wrapped up, the 2026 NBA Draft first-round order is locked in across all franchises.

Here's how the first-round selections shape up:

Washington Wizards Utah Jazz Memphis Grizzlies Chicago Bulls Los Angeles Clippers (via Indiana) Brooklyn Nets Sacramento Kings Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans) Dallas Mavericks Milwaukee Bucks Golden State Warriors Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers) Miami Heat Charlotte Hornets Chicago Bulls (via Portland) Memphis Grizzlies (via Phoenix and Orlando) Oklahoma City Thunder (via Philadelphia) Charlotte Hornets (via Orlando and Phoenix) Toronto Raptors San Antonio Spurs (via Atlanta) Detroit Pistons (via Minnesota) Philadelphia 76ers (via Houston and Oklahoma City) Atlanta Hawks (via Cleveland) New York Knicks Los Angeles Lakers Denver Nuggets Boston Celtics Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit) Cleveland Cavaliers (via San Antonio and Atlanta) Dallas Mavericks (via Oklahoma City, Washington, and Philadelphia)







