Washington Commanders vs Denver Broncos NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders come out of their bye weeks and step straight into the national spotlight for Week 13's edition of Sunday Night Football.

Denver has one foot firmly in the postseason door and now has its sights set on something even bigger, the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Taking care of business as heavy favorites against Washington on Sunday night would keep that dream very much alive and kicking.

On the other side of the field, the Commanders arrive searching for dignity rather than playoff positioning. At 3–8 and already mathematically buried in the NFC race, it's a stunning collapse for a team that was playing for a Super Bowl berth just last season. With nothing left to lose, Washington will try to derail Denver’s climb, but the Broncos control the narrative, and this stage is theirs to seize.

Washington Commanders vs Denver Broncos kick-off time

NFL Northwest Stadium

The Commanders and Broncos will meet in Week 13 of the NFL season at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, November 30, 2025, starting at 8:20 pm ET or 5:20 pm PT.

Team news & squads

Washington Commanders vs Denver Broncos lineups WAS - Line up Substitutes DEN - Line up Substitutes

Washington Commanders team news

As for the Washington Commanders, their season has been the polar opposite. They teased promise early with three wins in their first five (Giants, Raiders and Chargers), but whatever spark they had vanished in a hurry. Washington has since nosedived into a six-game losing skid, falling to the Bears, Cowboys, Chiefs, Seahawks, Lions and Dolphins, a brutal stretch that has dumped them to a deflating 3-8 record.

Their most recent defeat came on November 16 in Miami, where the Commanders surrendered a touchdown in the fourth quarter and a field goal in overtime to lose 16-13 in heartbreaking fashion. Marcus Mariota posted a respectable 20-for-30 line for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception, Chris Rodriguez churned out 79 yards on 15 carries, and Deebo Samuel did everything he could to keep Washington alive with seven grabs for 74 yards and a score.

Commanders Injury Report : Will Harris, S - IR-R , Ben Sinnott, TE - Questionable , Terry McLaurin, WR - Questionable , Ale Kaho, LB - Questionable , Jayden Daniels, QB - Questionable

Getty Images

Denver Broncos team news

The Denver Broncos may have opened the season sleepwalking, but once they found their stride, they've been a freight train barreling through the AFC. They edged out the Titans before dropping back-to-back matchups against the Colts and Rams, and then everything changed. Since that point, Denver has rattled off eight straight victories, mowing down the Bengals, Eagles, Jets, Giants, Cowboys, Texans, Raiders and Chiefs. The end result? A sparkling 9-2 record after 11 games and as much momentum as any team in football.

Their most recent outing on November 16 against Kansas City was another nail-biter. The Broncos allowed points in every quarter but slammed the door shut late, scoring nine unanswered in the fourth en route to a gritty 22-19 win. Bo Nix went 24-of-37 for 295 yards, RJ Harvey paced the ground game with 30 yards on 11 attempts and Troy Franklin once again flashed star potential with four catches for 84 yards.

Broncos Injury Report : Alex Singleton, LB - Questionable , Pat Surtain II, CB - Questionable , Jonah Elliss, LB - Questionable , Nate Adkins, TE - Questionable , J.K. Dobbins, RB - IR

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Commanders vs Broncos in the USA

The Commanders take on the Broncos in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on NBC. Fans can catch the coverage onPeacockandFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Commanders vs Broncos worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Commanders vs Broncos tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Commanders vs Broncos Fantasy Football

Bo Nix (18.0 projected Week 13 fantasy points) turned in a rock–solid outing on Sunday, clearing the 300-yard mark and, most importantly, keeping the ball out of harm’s way. The only blemish? Zero touchdowns on a day when Denver still pulled off a stunning upset of the Chiefs. He isn't someone fantasy managers can lock into lineups without hesitation, but his ceiling remains alive and well on a weekly basis.

RJ Harvey (11.3 projected Week 13 fantasy points) is quietly shaping into the back to roster in Denver. He owned the passing-down and route work in Week 11 while Jaleel McLaughlin took over the JK Dobbins short-yardage role.

The rookie logged a massive 61% snap share compared to just eight snaps each for the other backs, and his 14 touches for 50 yards were the second-highest workload of his young career. He even saw three red-zone attempts before getting goal-line-vultured by McLaughlin. The usage screams buy low now. Dobbins is stashed on IR, and while Harvey's debut stretch hasn't been fireworks, the opportunity points to an impending breakout, grab him now off the bye before the market corrects.

It was another dud for Courtland Sutton, who failed to reach 70 receiving yards for the fourth game in a row and again didn’t find paydirt. Even more concerning, he's no longer monopolizing targets the way he once did. That shrinking slice of the passing pie might be the new reality rather than a temporary blip.

On the other side, Marcus Mariota (13.0 projected Week 13 fantasy points) delivered Washington's only touchdown, a 20-yard catch-and-run midway through the third quarter that briefly put the Commanders ahead. But the high vanished in overtime when the veteran tossed a costly interception that gift-wrapped the Dolphins’ winning field goal. Washington limps into its Week 12 bye desperately needing to reset, and so does anyone hoping to trust Mariota in fantasy.

Commanders vs Broncos Game Predictions

Defensively, the Washington Commanders have been gifting points like it's a holiday giveaway, every opponent leaves with something, and usually more than they should. That's music to the ears of Bo Nix and a Denver Broncos offense that could use a get-right matchup to open the floodgates. And if Patrick Surtain II suits up in Week 13, it's not outrageous to imagine Washington getting blanked completely. Even if the shutout doesn't materialize, one thing feels certain: Denver should win this game comfortably, and the margin could get ugly fast.

Commanders vs Broncos Betting Odds

Spread

Broncos -6.5 (-112)

Commanders +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Broncos -320

Commanders +250

Total

OVER 43.5 (-110)

UNDER 43.5 (-110)

Form

WAS - Form All Miami Dolphins 16 - 13 Washington Commanders L

Washington Commanders 22 - 44 Detroit Lions L

Washington Commanders 14 - 38 Seattle Seahawks L

Kansas City Chiefs 28 - 7 Washington Commanders L

Dallas Cowboys 44 - 22 Washington Commanders L DEN - Form All Denver Broncos 22 - 19 Kansas City Chiefs W

Denver Broncos 10 - 7 Las Vegas Raiders W

Houston Texans 15 - 18 Denver Broncos W

Denver Broncos 44 - 24 Dallas Cowboys W

Denver Broncos 33 - 32 New York Giants W

Head-to-Head Record

WAS Last 5 matches DEN 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Denver Broncos 33 - 35 Washington Commanders

Denver Broncos 17 - 10 Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders 17 - 29 Denver Broncos

Washington Commanders 27 - 11 Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos 45 - 21 Washington Commanders

Useful links