How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Golden State Warriors are ready to host the Houston Rockets to open a high-voltage NBA Game 3 on April 26, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The Warriors and the Rockets are now locked 1-1 in their Western Conference first-round encounter. The Rockets won their last game 109-94 on the 24th of April.

The Warriors average 113.8 points every game on 45.1% hitting from the field, which places them in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 29-23 record.

Conversely, the Rockets have a 31-21 record against teams in the Western Conference. They only give up 109.8 points per game and restrict opponents to 45.9% shooting, which places them in sixth place in the NBA.

The Rockets' shooting percentage of 45.9% is somewhat higher than Golden State's 45.1% shooting percentage. Houston, meanwhile, shoots 45.5% from the paint, which is only 1.0% less than the opponents of the Warriors, who have a field goal percentage of 46.5% this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors will square off against the Houston Rockets in a thrilling NBA game on April 26, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date April 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry has an average of 24.5 points and 6 assists a game.

Draymond Green has been grabbing 5.5 rebounds per game, with 4.5 defensive and 1.0 offensive rebounds.

Golden State Warriors injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Jimmy Butler III Pelvis injury Day-to-Day

Houston Rockets team news

Jalen Green is scoring 21 points and dishing out 3.4 assists a game for the Rockets.

Alperen Sengun has scored 15.2 points on average across the past ten games.

Houston Rockets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Jae'Sean Tate Ankle injury Day-to-Day C, Jock Landale Knee injury Day-to-Day

Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets head-to-head record

This series has been fiercely contested, as shown by the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets' five prior head-to-head meetings. Three of the previous five meetings have been won by the Rockets, including a resounding 109-94 triumph on the 24th of April 2025 and a 106-96 victory on the 7th of April 2025. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 105-98 on the 14th February 2025, and won a close game 95-85 on the 21st of April 2025. On the 12th of December 2024, the Rockets triumphed in a thrilling 91-90 victory as well. Both sides have experienced their share of good defensive performances in previous games, so it appears that the key to this battle will be whoever club can take control defensively. The Rockets' skill to keep Golden State's scoring to a minimum may still be a deciding factor, but the Warriors, led by Curry, will be hoping to recover and take advantage of their depth in scoring.

Date Results Apr 24, 2025 Rockets 109-94 Warriors Apr 21, 2025 Warriors 95-85 Rockets Apr 07, 2025 Rockets 106-96 Warriors Feb 14, 2025 Warriors 105-98 Rockets Dec 12, 2024 Rockets 91-90 Warriors

More NBA news and coverage