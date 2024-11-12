How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks, including how to watch and team news.

The Golden State Warriors will face the Dallas Mavericks to start a highly anticipated NBA game on November 12, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Dallas Mavericks are coming into this game after Kyrie Irving scored 43 points in their close loss against the Denver Nuggets (122-120).

The Golden State Warriors have an impressive 8-2 record overall and a 2-1 record at home. The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, are 5-5 overall and have a 1-2 record on away games.

The Warriors average 114.1 points per game, while the Mavericks average 121.3. This shows that the Mavericks have the ability to score a lot of points.

Dallas gets 48.2 boards each game, which is more than Golden State's 44.2. Additionally, the Mavericks are better at passing the ball than the Warriors are, with 30 assists per game compared to 25.6 for the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks will meet in an epic Emirates NBA Cup game on November 12, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Chase Center, in San Francisco, California.

Date November 12, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry averages 22.0 points per game and shoots an amazing 96.4% from the free throw line and 47.2% from the field.

Kevon Looney grabs 8.2 rebounds for each game, including 4.3 on defense as well as 3.9 on offense.

Dallas Mavericks team news

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks' offense with 28.3 points per game but has a lesser shooting accuracy (41.2%) from the field as well as 78.4% from the line for free throws.

P.J. Washington averages 1.29 blocks per game.

Dallas Mavericks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Dante Exum Wrist injury Out C, Dereck Lively II Shoulder injury Out

Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks head-to-head record

The Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed five close games against each other in a row, so this upcoming game should be another one of those. In their last four games, each team has won two, so the series has been very close. Scores have often been very close. The most recent game was on April 6th, 2024, and the Mavericks beat the Warriors 108–106. The previous game was on April 3, 2024, and Golden State won 104–100. Dallas showed how effective they were at scoring by beating the Warriors 132-122 on December 31, 2023. This showed that they could easily beat the Warriors' defense. They did, however, win 127–125 in March 2023 due to their high-energy style, which shows how tough they are in close games. Because of how back-and-forth they have been lately and how well the Warriors have done at home this season, this game might come lower to which team takes advantage of late-game chances. Dallas has a lead in scoring and rebounding, but Golden State is more efficient and competes at home.

Date Results Apr 06, 2024 Mavericks 108-106 Warriors Apr 03, 2024 Warriors 104-100 Mavericks Mar 14, 2024 Mavericks 109-99 Warriors Dec 31, 2023 Mavericks 132-122 Warriors Mar 23, 2023 Warriors 127-125 Mavericks

