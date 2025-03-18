How to watch today's Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Golden State Warriors (39-29) will aim to extend their red-hot form when they welcome the Milwaukee Bucks (38-29) to Chase Center on Monday.

The Bucks enter this matchup looking to bounce back from a tough 121-105 loss to the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at Fiserv Forum. It was a disappointing night for Milwaukee, who struggled to keep pace with an explosive Thunder squad.

Golden State, on the other hand, continues to roll. The Warriors secured a gritty 97-94 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday, marking the first time since December 2021 that they’ve won back-to-back games in this head-to-head matchup.

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Warriors and the Bucks will meet in an epic NBA game on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Warriors and the Bucks live on:

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Team News & Key Performers

Golden State Warriors team news

Golden State could be without rookie guard Brandin Podziemski for a fifth consecutive game, as the 22-year-old remains day-to-day with a lingering back issue sustained against Brooklyn on March 3.

Dutch center Quinten Post is also a doubt for Monday’s contest against Denver due to right ankle soreness. His status for the Milwaukee game will depend on how he progresses in the coming days.

Jonathan Kuminga, meanwhile, returned to action last Friday against Sacramento and has made an immediate impact, averaging 23 points in just 20 minutes per game over his first two outings. However, the 22-year-old is still working his way back to full fitness and is expected to play under a minutes restriction on Wednesday.

Milwaukee Bucks team news

As for the Bucks, they enter this matchup at full strength. Barring any last-minute injury setbacks, head coach Doc Rivers will have his entire squad available.

Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the driving force for Milwaukee, registering his seventh triple-double of the season in Sunday’s loss to the Thunder. The two-time MVP, who sat out February’s clash against Golden State, will be determined to leave his mark on Tuesday’s showdown.

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Head-to-Head Matches

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 02/11/25 NBA Milwaukee Bucks Golden State Warriors 111-125 03/07/24 NBA Golden State Warriors Milwaukee Bucks 125-90 01/14/24 NBA Milwaukee Bucks Golden State Warriors 129-118 03/12/23 NBA Golden State Warriors Milwaukee Bucks 125-116 12/14/22 NBA Milwaukee Bucks Golden State Warriors 128-111

