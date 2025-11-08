How to watch Virginia vs Wake Forest NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 12 Virginia will look to keep the momentum rolling in Charlottesville on Saturday as the ACC leaders welcome Wake Forest.

The Cavaliers have shaken off their early-season stumble against NC State and have been riding a wave of poise and clutch play ever since. Their run includes that double-overtime statement win against then-No. 8 Florida State, along with two more overtime escapes.

This group has proven it can handle pressure, home or away. Wake Forest, meanwhile, comes in needing a course correction after getting handled by Florida State in Week 10.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Virginia vs Wake Forest NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Virginia vs Wake Forest: Date and kick-off time

The Cavaliers will take on the Demon Deacons in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Date Saturday, November 8, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Scott Stadium Location Charlottesville, Virginia

How to watch Virginia vs Wake Forest on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Virginia vs Wake Forest news & key players

Virginia Cavaliers team news

Virginia has been more balanced and more explosive. The Cavaliers are top-50 nationally in both passing and rushing, and they're scoring 36.4 points per game. Quarterback Chandler Morris has thrown for 2,069 yards with 12 touchdowns and five picks, while also adding 208 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Daniel Kaelin and Cole Geer are the next options if needed.

The ground game has been a real strength, led by J'Mari Taylor, who has 688 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Harrison Waylee, Xavier Brown, and Noah Vaughn have kept the run game fresh and productive throughout the season.

In the passing game, Trell Harris leads Virginia with 545 receiving yards and four touchdowns, while Jahmal Edrine and Cam Ross continue to provide steady production. Tight end Sage Ennis has emerged as a red-zone favorite with three touchdown grabs. Kicker Will Betridge has been automatic on extra points and steady from distance, connecting on 13 field goals.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons team news

Wake Forest’s offense has been hit-or-miss this season. The Demon Deacons sit 65th nationally in passing and 85th in rushing. They’re averaging 24.2 points per game while giving up 21.8. Quarterback Robby Ashford has thrown for 1,298 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions, and he’s also been a big part of the ground game with 287 rushing yards and four scores.

Behind him, Deshawn Purdie has flashed as a change-of-pace passer with six touchdown throws. The ground attack is led by Demond Claiborne, who has piled up 639 yards and eight touchdowns.

Through the air, Chris Barnes leads the receiving corps with 32 catches for 492 yards and three touchdowns, and Sterling Berkhalter, Micah Mays Jr., and Eni Falayi have each cleared 200 yards receiving. Kicker Connor Calvert has been reliable, connecting on all of his extra points and hitting 11 field goals with a long of 50.