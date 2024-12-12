How to watch Virginia vs Bethune-Cookman NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Virginia vs Bethune-Cookman NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Virginia Cavaliers will host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats to start a high-voltage NCAAM action on December 12, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Virginia is 5-4 overall and 4-0 at home. They are ranked 15th in the ACC. Bethune-Cookman is 2-6 overall and 0-5 on the road. They are ranked 5th in the SWAC. Virginia has been strong at home, going unbeaten, which might be critical against a Bethune-Cookman group that has suffered on the road.

Virginia only scores 61.70 points per game, while the Wildcats score 65.60 points per game. The Wildcats get 40.70% of their shots, while the Cavaliers get 43.80%.

Virginia Cavaliers vs Bethune-Cookman Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Virginia Cavaliers and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are ready to battle with each other in an electrifying NCAAM clash on December 12, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at John Paul Jones Arena, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Date December 12, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue John Paul Jones Arena Location Charlottesville, Virginia

How to watch Virginia Cavaliers vs Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats live on:

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Virginia Cavaliers vs Bethune-Cookman Wildcats play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Virginia Cavaliers team news

Isaac McKneely serves as a vital scorer, scoring 13.6 points each game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field along with 73.9 percent from the line of free throws.

Jacob Cofie grabs 5.9 rebounds each game, which includes 1.6 offensive rebounds and 4.3 defensive rebounds.

Andrew Rohde averages 3.0 assists each game while having 29.0 minutes. However, he has 2.8 turnovers per game.

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats team news

On offense, Brayon Freeman scores 16.5 points each game and shoots 41.5 percent from the field as well as 69.2 percent from the free throw line.

Reggie Ward Jr. grabs an average of 7.8 per game, with 1.9 coming from offense and 5.9 coming from defense.

Gianni Hunt gives out 3.8 assists each game during 30.2 minutes of play. However, he has 2.2 turnovers per game.

